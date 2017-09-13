Major fun returning to South Florida this weekend

Can we get back to normal already?

Less than a week after Hurricane Irma left millions of South Floridians hot and powerless, major concerts and other events will take place, each offering a cool, climate-controlled break from the storm’s aftermath.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 13, organizers say the following eight events will go on as scheduled.

“Within Genres”

Through Aug. 19, 2018 at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd.; free on Sept. 15, $12-$16 thereafter; 305-375-3000 or PAMM.org

The Perez Art Museum Miami sustained no damage to its building, a museum spokesperson said Wednesday, and reopened to the public 10 a.m. Sept. 14. Including works from the 18th and 19th centuries, PAMM’s recent exhibit “Within Genres” is an uncommon show for the contemporary-art-leaning museum, and features a cross-section of paintings broken into five genres: still life, landscape, scenes of everyday life, portraiture and history painting.

Depeche Mode

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; $35-$371; 786-777-1000 or AAArena.com and Ticketmaster.com

The British synth-rock trio’s urgent new album, “Spirit,” marks a political departure for a band still at the height of their sonic skills, withbrooding, icy songs that call for a revolution while slamming bigots for “turning back our history.” Longtime Depeche Mode fans will appreciate hearing Dave Gahan and company’s more introspective crowd-pleasers, such as “People Are People,” “Enjoy the Silence” and “World in My Eyes.” All have appeared on the band’s recent set lists.

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Coral Sky Amphitheater, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; $20-$184; 561-795-8883 or LiveNation.com

Three days after he performed a cover of the Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends” on the televised special “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief Telethon,” country star Paisley returns to Coral Sky for the first time since October 2015. The show will no doubt lean on the social critiques that define his chart-topping 11th studio album, “Love and War,” which includes collaborations with rapper Timbaland (the bluegrass-charged "Grey Goose Chase") and John Fogerty (the title track, which tackles the mistreatment of military vets. Chase Bryant and Dustin Lynch will open.

Clint Black

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1801 NE Sixth St.; $39-$209; 954-519-5500 or TheAmpPompano.org and Ticketmaster.com

Still touring behind his 2015 album “On Purpose,” New Jersey-born country troubadour Black wears pop, rock, and soul influences on his sleeve, and will come bearing No. 1 hits such as “Burn One Down”, “When I Said I Do”, “Like the Rain” and “One Emotion.”

Steven Wright

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; $27.50-$47.50; 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org and Ticketmaster.com

Although the comedian with the monotone was last spotted on Louis C.K.’s Peabody Award-winning web series “Horace and Pete” in 2016, Wright has led a long but surprisingly unprolific career as a standup comedian. He’s released a scant two comedy albums (1985's Grammy-nominated "I Have a Pony" and 2007’s “I Still Have a Pony”), but he’s influenced comedians such as Zach Galifianakis and the late Mitch Hedberg.

Update: At 6 p.m. Sept. 13, the Fillmore Miami Beach announced that the 2 Chainz concert has been canceled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave.; $37-$55; 305-673-7300 or FillmoreMB.com and LiveNation.com

Charismatic Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, who actually wears seven or more necklaces in concert, has been keeping us entertained this summer with his trap-club song “Blue Cheese” (with Migos), featuring such lyrics as, "My side chick got pregnant / By her main dude and I'm offended.” Comedy, thoughtful observations and drug boasts have helped distinguish 2 Chainz’s extravagant style, and which should be evident when he brings his Pretty Girls Like Trap tour to the Fillmore.

Mumford and Sons

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; $41-$61; 786-777-1250 or AAArena.com and Ticketmaster.com

The British indie-rock quartet is still adding polish to their forthcoming, still-untitled album (the follow-up to 2015’s “Wilder Mind”), but fans eager for new Mumford can take solace in a February concert film, “Live From South Africa: Dust and Thunder.” We’re also hoping early hits “I Will Wait” and “The Cave” make an appearance at the AAA, if only to recapture the passionate set the band delivered at the 2016 Okeechobee Music Festival.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St.; $49-$226; 954-519-5500 or TheAmpPompano.org and Ticketmaster.com