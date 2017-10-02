Gorillaz in the mix: What to expect at this year's III Points festival

Now in its fifth year, the III Points Music, Art and Technology Festival has evolved from taking place on small stages tucked in Wynwood bars to occurring on five stages inside the spacious Mana Wynwood. Returning to Mana Oct. 13-15, III Points this year will play on the idea of altered memories. Co-founders David Sinopoli and Erica Freshman say each day of the festival will have a different look, with stages and art installations appearing in new areas and configurations from one day to the next.

“Attendees who are coming on Friday can definitely expect small changes to Saturday and Sunday,” Freshman says. “Don’t think just because you come on Saturday you might have experienced it. We’re committed to having the grounds altered slightly each day.”

Sinopoli says he considers the entire festival grounds to be an installation. Because II Points is more intimate than festivals such as Ultra and Coachella, he says, “if you look to the left or you look to the right, you’re going to see some sort of variation of music, art and technology merging together.”

The event’s musical lineup will feature indie-rock and electronic-dance acts such as the XX, Gorillaz, Danny Brown and Bonobo.

“When you set up a multiple-stage festival,” Sinopoli says, “you have to give each person that likes a different type of music a path, and sometimes that path will take you to a 100-person stage, sometimes that path takes you to a 10,000-person stage, but it’s allowing them to have different experiences with different music in different environments.”

More than half the artists on the bill are local, including III Points veterans such as Nick Leon and Poorgrrrl and newcomers Paperwater and Perma Boy.

“The core essence of III Points is about this counterculture scene in Miami and the ability of us to be able to shine a light on that and give opportunities for people that really deserve it here,” Sinopoli says.

The festival will also offer daily lectures, virtual-reality experiences and high-tech art installations.

Here’s what you need to know about the festival:

ART

A highlight of III Points’ art offerings is “The Ship,” an audio installation by Brian Eno inspired by the sinking of the Titanic. The British musician and producer has worked with acts such as Talking Heads, U2 and Coldplay over the span of his near 50-year career.

“I think [this is] the first step for our company to start thinking outside of set times and outside of the stage,” Sinopoli says, “Where we start booking things that are very about the inside of an artist’s mind … It’s more about diving in the inside of why they do what they do and diving into a little bit more of the side of their brain that starts to create the art that they care about.”

FIVE MUST-SEE ACTS

Skepta — III Points will be the first time this British grime star performs in Miami. The tracksuit-wearing rapper released his fourth album, “Konnichiwa,” in 2016 and won that year’s prestigious Mercury Prize, awarded to the best United Kingdom or Irish album of the year. He performed aT the 2017 award show in September.

2016 winner Skepta performs Man live at the Mercury Prize 2017. Visit http://www.bbc.co.uk/music for more videos and photos 2016 winner Skepta performs Man live at the Mercury Prize 2017. Visit http://www.bbc.co.uk/music for more videos and photos SEE MORE VIDEOS

Featuring Pusha T and Mavis Staples. Featuring Pusha T and Mavis Staples. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Gorillaz — The band made a comeback earlier this year when they released their first album in seven years. The 20-track “Humanz” features acts such as Vince Staples, D.R.A.M., Mavis Staples, Pusha T and Kalis Uchis (more on her in a second). This will be the band’s first Florida performance.

Innerbloom ●● Live at The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney One of our favourite moments from this year. Playing the final track from BLOOM in our home town. Flick to HD and settle in... ... Innerbloom ●● Live at The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney One of our favourite moments from this year. Playing the final track from BLOOM in our home town. Flick to HD and settle in... ... SEE MORE VIDEOS

RÜFÜS DU SOL — Rüfüs du Sol fill their music so deeply with emotion and passion it’s almost palpable. The trio from Sydney, Australia, consists of James Hunt of drums, Jon George on keyboards and Tyrone Lindqvist with vocals and guitar, who play a beautiful brand of indie-electronic music.

Kaytranada — This 25-year-old producer blends house and hip-hop for a futuristic sound. The Haitian-Canadian has been on the scene since 2010, having worked with artists such as AlunaGeorge, Anderson Paak and Vic Mensa. His 2016 debut album, “99.9%,” won Canada’s Polaris Music Prize that same year.

Kali Uchis – Nuestro Planeta is available now! - https://KaliUchis.lnk.to/Nuestro Directed by Daniel Sannwald Lyrics: Teniéndote cerca Se me daña la cabeza Me acerco todo me tiem ... Kali Uchis – Nuestro Planeta is available now! - https://KaliUchis.lnk.to/Nuestro Directed by Daniel Sannwald Lyrics: Teniéndote cerca Se me daña la cabeza Me acerco todo me tiem ... SEE MORE VIDEOS

Kali Uchis — Uchis brings a Latin flavor that any true South Florida festival needs. III Points is one of many stops on the 23-year-old Colombian-American singer-songwriter’s first national headlining tour. She recently released “Nuestra Planeta,” the second single off a debut album whose title has yet to be announced.

FOOD

Local restaurants such as Coyo Taco, Doggystyle Miami Hotdogs, the Salty Donut, Boss Burger and Brew, Pizza Tropical, and Fooq’s are some of the food vendors who will be in attendance.

HOURS OF OPERATION

The three-day festival runs from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15. Doors will be open from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.

LOCAL LINEUP

While Sinopoli says his list is always changing, some of his favorite local acts include Virgo, Holly Hunt and Jacuzzi Boys, who he says are a “sure bet if you want to go see an amazing band that should be at one of the main stages of any other festival.” He also says Deaf Poets are “a world-class rock ’n’ roll band that’s yet to be discovered by the rest of the world,” and that some of these bands are “at a point in their career right before they’re about to blow up.”

Party people from Link Miami Rebels, Electric Pickle, and Slap & Tickle will take over some of the stages and highlight their local talent, too.

MOBILE APP

III Points will release a free mobile app for Android and Apple users on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The app will include a schedule and provide festival updates.

PARKING/GETTING THERE

Unlike last year, III Points will not have a designated parking lot.

III Points will take place at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., in Miami.

Wynwood’s streets are lined with meters and Pay-by-Phone parking spaces. The prices vary by location but cost $1.75 per hour in the section nearest the festival.

TICKETS

This year, III Points is using a three-tiered ticketing system, which includes VIP (or, as they refer to it, “Foresight”), general admission and single-day passes.

Foresight tickets cost $389.19 including fees. In addition to having access to all three days of the festival, VIPs can use a special entrance along with clean, private bathrooms. They’ll get access to phone chargers, an air-conditioned lounge and a dedicated viewing area at the main stage. VIPs will be offered discounted prices at the bar and have access to a juice bar.