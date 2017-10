John McCall / Sun Sentinel

Concertgoers walk past one of many art pieces on display at the fifth annual III Points Music, Art and Technology Festival at Mana Wynwood in Miami, Oct. 13, 2017. John McCall, South Florida Sun Sentinel

Concertgoers walk past one of many art pieces on display at the fifth annual III Points Music, Art and Technology Festival at Mana Wynwood in Miami, Oct. 13, 2017. John McCall, South Florida Sun Sentinel (John McCall / Sun Sentinel)