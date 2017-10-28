Photos: Kings of Leon at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach

John McCall / Sun Sentinel

Dawes bassist Wylie Gelber performs before Kings of Leon. Chart-topping rock band Kings of Leon performed Friday, Oct. 27, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. The concert was the Nashville-based group's second South Florida appearance of 2017, following a March performance at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival. John McCall, South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dawes bassist Wylie Gelber performs before Kings of Leon. Chart-topping rock band Kings of Leon performed Friday, Oct. 27, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. The concert was the Nashville-based group's second South Florida appearance of 2017, following a March performance at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival. John McCall, South Florida Sun Sentinel (John McCall / Sun Sentinel)