Photos: Kings of Leon at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach

Chart-topping rock band Kings of Leon performed Friday, Oct. 27, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. The concert was the Nashville-based group's second South Florida appearance of 2017, following a March performance at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival.

John McCall / Sun Sentinel
