Rolling Loud festival to go on without Kodak Black

Since its return to Miami was announced in January, the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival has promoted Kodak Black as one of its marquee acts. On the festival’s website, the Pompano Beach rapper’s name appears high on the lineup, between rappers 21 Savage and Lil Yachty and not far below headliners Kendrick Lamar, Future and Lil Wayne. His song “Tunnel Vision” is the fourth track on the festival’s 50-song SoundCloud playlist.

While his name can still be found on the site, the rapper himself won’t be present when the annual festival takes place May 5-7 at Bayfront Park.

Kodak Black is pictured in court during his probation hearing on April 26, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale. Carline Jean / TNS Kodak Black is pictured in court during his probation hearing on April 26, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale. Kodak Black is pictured in court during his probation hearing on April 26, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale. (Carline Jean / TNS)

On Wednesday, April 26, Black, born Dieuson Octave, was found guilty by a Broward County judge on five counts of violating his house arrest. Black, who has been in jail since Feb. 28, will be sentenced on May 4, one day before Rolling Loud is set to begin.

While Rolling Loud has yet to comment on Black’s legal situation, Atlantic Records in March told the Sun Sentinel in an email that Black’s scheduled concert appearances have been postponed.

“We are sorry to hear about the recent circumstances surrounding Kodak Black. ... The remainder of Kodak Black’s ‘Back and Better’ Tour has been postponed. Details on rescheduled tour dates forthcoming.”