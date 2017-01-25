Life in Color paint party turns 10 with a splash

Two sets of twins have turned a fraternity party into an international affair. While they were in college at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Sebastian and David Solano along with Patryck and Lukasz Tracz attended a party at which guests were sprayed with paint. They knew they could make this bigger than a one-off event by turning it into a touring music festival, which they called Life in Color. Now in their early 30s, the twins will bring the latest version of the festival to Wynwood on Saturday, Jan. 28. From there, they’ll travel around the world with it, mainly hitting college markets.

“Life in Color started 10 years ago here in Miami even though it was an idea that was inspired when we were in college,” says Sebastian Solano, CEO and co-founder of Life in Color. “We thought it was the craziest experience that we’d ever had at a party event, so we decided, ‘Let’s see what happens when we bring it down to Miami.’ ”

The first party drew about 600 people. The organizers say they’re expecting about 25,000 for the 10th anniversary.

This is the first year the festival will call the colorfully painted walls of Wynwood home. In previous years, Life in Color took place in the parking lot of what is now Hard Rock Stadium.

“Were going to close off a couple streets over there,” co-founder and president Patryck Tracz says, pointing toward the corner of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street. “When you walk in here, it’s going to be a different bubble of what’s going on right now, but with a combination of what Wynwood’s about.”

About five blocks will be closed off for Life in Color.

Patryck says the patchy lot of green grass on Northwest Fifth Avenue will hold a wishing tree, a chill zone and a beauty bar. Food trucks such as Potato Corner, B.C. Tacos and Nuts About Sugar will serve such things as carnival-style food and arepas.

Two stages will be set up in Mana Wynwood’s parking lot. The other will be built in the RC Cola lot. Wynwood artists will paint murals, while DJs take the stages.

The lineup includes Diplo, Young Thug, Mija and Bonnie x Clyde, among others.

Paint cannons will shoot vivid, nontoxic, water-based paint into the crowds as the DJs perform, though the 21-and-up VIP area by the main stage will be paint-free.

“We gotta keep giving people a different experience, so we decided for the first time in 10 years we are going to have an area where it’s not for you to get painted on,” Sebastian Solano says.

The Rare Stage at RC Cola will also be paint-free.

Life in Color will begin 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., in Miami. Admission is 16 and older. Tickets start at $114.99. Go to LifeInColor.com.

