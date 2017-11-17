Life in Color festival returning to Miami with Zedd, 21 Savage and Lil Pump

The 11th annual Life in Color music festival and paint party will return to Mana Wynwood in January with a mix of electronic and hip-hop artists including Grammy Award winner Zedd, 21 Savage, Snails, Blackbear, K?D, Parker, Quix and Miami’s own Lil Pump.

Life in Color began in 2007 with a small group of college friends touring campuses in Florida. It has grown into an international event at which paint shoots from cannons and hoses onstage, drenching the audience in color as they listen to music. Attendees can purchase paint bottles to squirt on themselves and others. This year, the festival will include colored Holi-powder, which is often used in color runs.

By James Argyropoulos The electronica concert at Sun Life Stadium featured Steve Aoki, Calvin Harris, Major Lazer, 2 Chainz and others.

Last year, the organizers added a paint-free 21-and-older section. It will appear again at this year’s festival.

Various ticket packages are now on sale and can be purchased at LifeInColorMiami.com/Tickets.

Life in Color will begin 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., in Miami. Minimum age of admission is 16. General-admission tickets cost $79.99. Go to LifeInColorMiami.com.

