Sounds of brotherly love and war on new Chad Bernstein album

Best known as the trombonist who adds a jazzy subversion to the Latin funk of popular Miami bands Suenalo and the Spam Allstars, as well as the work of his music-mentoring nonprofit Guitars Over Guns, Chad Bernstein was in a different frame of mind when he created the album "Suite for 2nd Lieutenant," which he'll introduce at a release party Thursday, Jan. 5.

The release marks the end of a long, emotional journey that began when the music first formed in Bernstein's mind as his brother, U.S. Marine Corps Second Lt. Max Bernstein, was preparing to leave for Afghanistan in April 2012.

"I couldn't really put what was going through my mind and soul anywhere but into music. I set out to write a song and a suite came out," Bernstein says.

Max came home, but his best friend, Will, did not. When Bernstein set out to record the music inspired by his brother's departure, he read his band a letter from Will, meant to be shared if he did not survive.

Bernstein says he's been staring at the finished CDs for two years.

"It's very emotionally driven music, and is frankly difficult to play, given the nature of it, but it's time that I release it," he says.

'Suite for 2nd Lieutenant' Chad Bernstein / Courtesy The cover of the album “Suite for 2nd Lieutenant” by Chad Bernstein. The cover of the album “Suite for 2nd Lieutenant” by Chad Bernstein. (Chad Bernstein / Courtesy) (Chad Bernstein / Courtesy)

Max Bernstein, now studying for an MBA at Northwestern University, will fly in for Thursday's event.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5

Where: The Standard Hotel, 40 Island Ave, Miami Beach

Cost: Free

Contact: ChadBernstein.com or Facebook.com/TheStandardMiami

bcrandell@southflorida.com