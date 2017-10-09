Nelly, set to perform in West Palm Beach Oct. 14, denies rape allegation

Rapper Nelly’s arrest after a weekend rape allegation has so far not affected his status as an opening act when Florida Georgia Line brings its Smooth tour to Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, Oct. 14.

A Grammy-winning performer best known for the hit “Hot in Herre,” Nelly was booked and released without charges by police in Auburn, Wash., hours after the attack was alleged to have occurred on his tour bus early Saturday morning.

After issuing denials of the allegation through his lawyer and in multiple Saturday posts on Twitter, Nelly did not perform as scheduled that night in Ridgefield, Wash. Florida Georgia Line’s next tour stops are Oct. 12 in Jacksonville, Oct. 13 in Tampa and Oct. 14 in West Palm Beach.

South Florida representatives for concert promoter Live Nation could not be reached for questions about the West Palm Beach concert lineup, but Nelly and Chris Lane continue to be listed as opening acts on the Live Nation website.

In an email to USA Today, Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, called the performer a victim of a “fabricated allegation … motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."

On Twitter, Nelly professed his innocence in a series of posts.

“I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation,” he wrote. “I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation.”

According to the arrest report, Nelly was booked in an investigation of second-degree rape that is alleged to have occurred on his tour bus parked outside a Walmart Supercenter hours after his performance at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn.

CAPTION Roger Smith costarred with Efrem Zimbalist Jr. on “77 Sunset Strip” from 1958 to 1963. (June 6, 2017) Roger Smith costarred with Efrem Zimbalist Jr. on “77 Sunset Strip” from 1958 to 1963. (June 6, 2017) CAPTION Kirsten Dunst has heaped criticism on the upcoming Spider-Man reboot. The actress, who starred in three Spider-Man films with Tobey Maguire, claimed filmmakers are "milking" the franchise. Kirsten Dunst has heaped criticism on the upcoming Spider-Man reboot. The actress, who starred in three Spider-Man films with Tobey Maguire, claimed filmmakers are "milking" the franchise.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com