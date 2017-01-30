'Project 305' aims to capture the sounds of Miami for a symphony

As part of a new classical music project, Miami residents and visitors are invited to help compose a symphony together.

Instead of using string, woodwind and brass instruments, however, the project’s creators want people to capture and submit the sounds of their daily Miami experience — from blaring horns to clacking domino pieces to conversations in foreign languages.

“Project 305” officially launches Jan. 31, with the release of an app in three languages (English, Spanish and Creole) and three public information sessions (in Liberty City, Little Havana and South Miami). The project is a collaboration between the Knight Foundation, MIT Media Lab and New World Symphony.

“What this project really does is, it allows residents and visitors alike to participate in the creative process, and they can do it by using the tools they carry with them every day,” said Victoria Rogers, vice president of arts for the Knight Foundation.

People can submit audio and video through the app. Those wanting to use professional equipment can submit their files through the website, Project305.org. The deadline is May 12.

Guest composer Ted Hearne will use select sounds to compose the symphony, and Miami filmmaker Jonathan David Kane will produce a film to go along with the music. New World Symphony founder Michael Tilson Thomas will oversee the project as the artistic director.

Hearne said he’ll get to know and explore Miami in a different way. The Los Angeles resident has been to Miami many times for work but doesn’t feel he knows the city very well.

“I’m just scratching the surface of the depth of the city,” he said. “I think it’s auditorily very rich.”

He is particularly interested in exploring the topic of immigration and how different communities have shaped the city.

“I’m really excited about a project that can listen to and amplify the immigrant experience of America at this time. I hope we can take part in some really cool interviews and turn that audio into a new work,” he said. “I think immigrants, in many ways, are under attack in this country right now. Miami is a city not only full of immigrants but defined by immigrants.”

Hearne and Kane encourage people to get creative with their recordings, and even submit their own edits. Not all video and audio files will be used, but everything will stay in the website as a historical archive.

“It’s almost like a time capsule of what Miami is in 2017, and how we identify with the city we live in,” Kane said. “We want everyone to feel like this is as much their work of art as it is ours, because we truly have the opportunity here to do something very special.”

On Oct. 21, the New World Symphony is scheduled to perform the brand-new composition at Miami Beach’s New World Center, and the film will be screened both in the theater and on the center’s outside wall.

“The New World Symphony is just an ideal fit for this because of its record of using technology for community engagement,” Rogers said. “It’s just another great way of breaking down barriers to access to classical music.”

Miami is the third U.S. city in which the Knight Foundation is funding a crowd-sourced symphony, and the first one to include a visual component.

MIT professor of music and media Tod Machover came up with the concept a few years ago, leading similar projects in Toronto and Edinburgh.

Machover and the Knight Foundation partnered with symphonies, launching “Symphony in D” in Detroit in 2015, and “Sounds of Akron” in 2016, in Akron, Ohio. Philadelphia is expected to be the fourth city to join.

“All of this is about: How do you increase your audience, how do you relate to the communities in your city?” Rogers said. “What better way of doing that than by inviting them to be a part of something that is written about your city?”

“Project 305” launch events are set for Jan. 31 from 8-9:30 a.m. at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6101 NW Seventh Ave., Liberty City; 3:30-5 p.m. at Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., Little Havana; and 7-8:30 p.m. at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. Admission is free. Go to Project305.org.

