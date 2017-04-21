Record Store Day 2017: For those about to rock to Bowie, Prince and AC/DC

When Record Store Day 2017 arrives on Saturday, April 22, South Florida’s growing fleet of mom-and-pop record shops will pile on the festivities.

An official salute to the indie ingenuity of local retailers, Record Store Day will bring hundreds of exclusive and limited-edition releases, but stores such as Radio-Active Records, We Got the Beats and Sweat Records are going the extra mile with bands, LP sales, giveaways, food and raffles.

All told, 10 local stores — the most in recent memory — will participate in the celebration, bearing anticipated releases such as David Bowie’s “BowPromo,” a replica of the 12-track, 1971 promo album sent to labels to help land the late Starman a record deal; a reissue of the Notorious B.I.G.’s posthumous third album ,“Born Again”; and a 7-inch picture disc featuring Prince singles “Little Red Corvette” and “1999.”

We’ll also be digging through crates for the Ramones’ “ ’76-’79 Singles Box,” a collection of punk anthems including “Sheena Is a Punk Rocker,” “Swallow My Pride” and “I Wanna Be Sedated”; Peter Tosh’s solo debut album, “Legalize It!,” which contains a scratch-and-sniff inner sleeve; and a triple LP from South Florida jazz-fusion great Jaco Pastorius titled “Truth, Liberty & Soul – Live in NYC: The Complete 1982 NPR Jazz Alive! Recording.”

The top 10 exclusive releases of Record Stare Day 2017.

Radio-Active Records, 845 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 954-762-9488 or Radio-Active-Records.Tumblr.com

Mikey Ramirez’s long-running vinyl emporium will deliver the most perks for customers from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, including DJ sets by Blue, Lady Kier of Deee-Lite!, Hiltronix, Mixx Piggy, Mr. Jolt and others; a $1 LP and CD sidewalk sale; a free Record Store Day tote for the first 300 customers; food trucks; free drinks from Pabst Blue Ribbon Miami and MIA Beer Company; and giveaways from Dogfish Head Ale, the Fillmore Miami Beach, Gramps bar and Revolution Live. Starting at 5 p.m., nearby hipster bar Laser Wolf will host raffles and performances in the courtyard from Bleubird, Mitzie Velez, Tim Moffatt, Alex Benson, Billy B Jazz and Ryan Hamilton Britt.

Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309 or SweatRecordsMiami.com

Absent from this year’s lineup is Sweatstock, Sweat’s annual block party, but vinyl queen Lauren “Lolo” Reskin will nonetheless offer plenty for record obsessives. Festivities include music by the State Of, Pocket of Lollipops, Cave of Swimmers, Ian Iachimoe and Richie Hell; six DJ sets; food trucks Ms. Cheezious and Ipek’s Wykked Kitchen; raffles for a guitar and 12-inch records from SunPress Vinyl; and concert ticket giveaways. Doors open at 8 a.m.

We Got the Beats, 5130 N. Federal Highway, No. 2, Fort Lauderdale; 954-671-9482 or WeGotTheBeats.Biz

From 8 a.m. to noon, Anthony Cicalese's LGBT-friendly shop will sell $1 records (10 a.m. or earlier arrivals can purchase $1 records all day), and offer performances from Mongoose Triple Threat and DJ Guy Mazza. Fort Lauderdale bar Cash Only will sling free drinks.

Yesterday and Today Records, 9274 Bird Road, Miami; 305-554-1020 or VintageRecords.com

At owner Evan Chern’s Miami stalwart, festivities will be low-key: free soda and balloons for customers, along with album and movie poster giveaways and a $1 sidewalk LP sale. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Record Rack, 2205 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; 954-783-5004 or TheRecordRackFlorida.com

Richard Robin Siegrist’s vinyl haven will open from 8 a.m. until “I pass out from exhaustion,” he says, and will have 10 percent off new records; four-for-$1 record bins; drawings for rare Pink Floyd tour posters; Record Store Day T-shirt giveaways; and an auction for a rare, 1977 AC/DC album signed by late singer Bon Scott and the band’s original members, with proceeds heading to the Wounded Warriors of South Florida.

Other participating record stores:

Vinyl Asylum Records & Memorabilia, 2028 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; 954-434-4484 or TheShow4u.com

Museo del Disco, 1301 SW 70th Ave., Miami; 305-267-5511 or MuseoDelDisco.com

Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl, 3454 NW Seventh Ave., Unit C, Miami; 305-575-9160 or BrooklynVintageAndVinyl.tumblr.com

Reggae Land Muzik, 6134 Miramar Parkway, Miramar; 954-987-7779 or ReggaeLandMuzik.com

VP Records, 6022 SW 21st St., Miramar; 954-966-4744 or VPReggae.com

