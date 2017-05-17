The devil and Rev. Billy: Preaching to the choir in Miami

These are extraordinary times for Rev. Billy Talen, with new demons to be challenged, a divinely created planet to be protected and soles to be saved from $495 basketball shoes.

Known colloquially as Rev. Billy, the Brooklyn-based Talen — born William Talen Jr., son of William Talen Sr., a part-time resident of Delray Beach — is the leader of the Stop Shopping Choir, a guerrilla performance-art ensemble out to deliver us and the Earth from the evils of unrepentant consumerism.

Dressed in a clerical collar, often in a crisp white suit paired with white patent-leather shoes, and topped by a thick tower of graying blond hair, Talen is a Sinclair Lewis protagonist come to life; the son of Will Rogers, Elvis and Jimmy Swaggart; the embodiment of Simon & Garfunkel’s “radical preach,” who, while never making the cover of Newsweek, did have a nice New Yorker magazine profile by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Kolbert.

Still flush with the success of a performance last week in a privately owned “public” garden at Trump Tower, in which the Stop Shopping Choir sang the First Amendment as a security team escorted them out, Talen will be in Miami on Saturday, May 20, for the March Against Monsanto.

“We say in the Church of Stop Shopping that the Earth is our government, the Earth is our economy, the Earth is our religion, the Earth is our culture,” Talen says by phone from the sidewalk in front of his home. “We believe in the god that people who don’t believe in god believe in. And we think that that is life. We think that people believe in life.”

Warm, witty, self-deprecating, Talen’s end of the conversation is a balance of long, thoughtful pauses and bursts of ideas years in development. The flair for the dramatic is apparent — he and the choir won an Obie Award in 2000 — but he’s not at all the whack job you might imagine of someone with 70 arrests to his credit.

Brennan Cavanaugh / Courtesy Rev. Billy and members of the Stop Shopping Choir at a Mother's Day performance at Joe's Pub in New York. Rev. Billy and members of the Stop Shopping Choir at a Mother's Day performance at Joe's Pub in New York. (Brennan Cavanaugh / Courtesy)

MEETING THE DEVIL

Talen is comfortable casting stones, for he has sinned. His redemption began with lust, and a supermodel on a bus. It was the late 1990s, and enticements were everywhere on the streets of New York.

“When a supermodel goes by on the side of a New York City bus, and she’s staring at me like we have some kind of personal relationship, I look back!” Talen says, laughing. “Some people just shrug their shoulders and walk away, but I wasn’t that person. The shopping culture just came over me like a tsunami.”

At the time, Talen, back in New York after founding a theater company in San Francisco, was exploring the idea of a “secular yet enchanting preacher figure” and was simultaneously struck by the intensity of marketing and advertising that inundated him on the streets of his neighborhood. Talen says he felt unable to defend himself against the lure of that culture.

“I was searching my way through all that, but one of the reasons I was interested in a new kind of American preacher was that I myself was experiencing the 40 days and 40 nights on the desert, you know?” he says, laughing. “I was having my own meeting with the devil, and it was the rise of this saturation of consumerism.”

He and his wife, church director Savitri Durkee, had a daughter seven years ago, and Talen says that event shifted his focus toward the health of the planet she would inhabit.

“We know the Earth is talking to us, with incredible super storms, droughts and wildfires and floods,” he says. “The Earth is a living thing. The Earth is speaking to us. Listen. You’ll get a message, and you’ll know what to do.”

Monsanto has been a frequent foil. Talen and 40 members of the Stop Shopping Choir opened several concerts by Neil Young and Promise of the Real on a 2015-2016 tour for Young’s album “The Monsanto Years.”

“Singing for 15,000 people at once, it was an amazing experience,” Talen says.

MARCH ON

The March Against Monsanto takes place in Miami on Saturday at the Omni / Adrienne Arsht Center Metromover Station, where as many as 2,000 people have gathered for past marches. A 3 p.m. press conference will precede the family-friendly march, which will take roughly 40 minutes. Organizers are encouraging bright costumes, creative signs and musical instruments.

A post-march party will begin immediately afterward at the funky Toejam Backlot space in Wynwood, where Rev. Billy will sermonize and harmonize, accompanied by pianist Nehemiah Luckett, music director of the Stop Shopping Choir, at 6:30 p.m.

Also performing will be South Florida rock ‘n’ roll sage Jim Wurster and the Atomic Cowboys, Blue Sky Drive, Steve Grant, Joshua Rosen the Plant-Based Comedian, the Fortune Tellers, Tamboka, Daphna Rose, Nag Champayons and headliners the Reggae Force Band. All events are free.

The march is one of nine scheduled across the state on Saturday, including one at City Hall in West Palm Beach at 2 p.m.

Organizers of the March Against Monsanto hope to raise concerns over the agricultural, chemical and biotechnology company and the prolific use of the herbicide glyphosate, found in Monsanto’s ubiquitous weed killer Roundup. While the cancer agency of the World Health Organization classifies glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic,” the EPA has said it is “not likely.”

Monsanto’s pending $66 billion takeover by the German pharmaceutical giant Bayer also has march organizers worried.

NO TO GMO

The March Against Monsanto, now in its fifth year, is organized by Hollywood resident Trish Sheldon, a member of the band Blue Sky Drive and also the founder of GMO Free Florida, which works toward a cleaner, safer food supply and more transparency in how it is regulated. She began the group in 2009 when, after years of doctors advocating invasive intervention, she says she solved the mystery of her then 6-year-old son’s chronic stomach pain by removing genetically modified organisms from his diet.

David Hollister Photography / Courtesy Trish Sheldon, center, with the band Blue Sky Drive, is founder of GMO Free Florida and organizer of the nine March Against Monsanto events across Florida. Trish Sheldon, center, with the band Blue Sky Drive, is founder of GMO Free Florida and organizer of the nine March Against Monsanto events across Florida. (David Hollister Photography / Courtesy)

Sheldon says that the danger of glyphosate is not limited to farming, but also its use in schools, community parks and other public open spaces. She says Talen has been a consistent source of information about glyphosate for small grassroots organizations and an important campaigner in getting the word out.

“Most people in the community know Rev. Billy because of his artistic activism,” she says. “But he also helps us with information to have intelligent conversations with our elected officials, to educate them on the harm that could be done, especially for our young children.”

Sheldon says her group is circulating a petition to have glyphosate labeled as a possible cancer threat in Florida.

In January, at the invitation of an anonymous “whistleblower,” Talen testified in support of more regulation of glyphosate at an EPA hearing in Washington, D.C.