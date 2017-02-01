Rick Astley talks Melania Trump, MTV and hair in advance of Miami concert

Rick Astley had already launched his U.S. comeback last summer when the English pop-soul singer with the deep, deep voice received a sudden boost from an unlikely source.

In her speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Melania Trump seemed to be quoting — almost verbatim — the lyrics to Astley’s chart-topping 1987 song “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Extolling her husband, then presidential candidate Donald J. Trump, she declared: “He will never, ever give up. And, most importantly, he will never, ever let you down.”

The resulting flood of publicity gave Astley, who was in New York at the time to promote his then new album, “50,” an unexpected PR boost no high-priced advertising campaign could have matched.

“I can’t say I have thanked her,” Astley says, laughing. “I’m not so sure she was quoting my song. She may have been, but it was too weird to think about.”

No doubt. But it wasn’t much weirder than Astley’s returning to the pop spotlight here after not having toured in the United States since 1989. He’ll perform Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Arsht Center in Miami.

Rick Astley played nearly all the instruments on his latest album, "50." BMG via AP

Astley’s coast-to-coast trek, which concludes Feb. 18 in Boston, is in support of “50,” which boasts Astley’s most revealing songs to date. His singing on the album suggests he may have provided a vocal template for younger blue-eyed-soul singers, such as fellow Brit Sam Smith.

“It is a bit surreal to come back to the States after all these years,” Astley, 50, acknowledges from his home outside London in East Molesey, Richmond.

“It’s always been special to me, because America is where Al Green, Luther Vandross and various bands I love are from,” he says. “Luther was one of my favorites, because he could do anything. And I really like Don Henley. He has such a tonality to his voice. It’s nice to think I’ll tread on some of the same stages in America that they’ve tread on.”

Prior to “50,” Astley had not released an album since the commercially stillborn “Portrait,” his 2005 album of pop standards and classic torch songs. Moreover, in 1993, he abandoned music altogether, burned out from stardom and the physical toll of five years of almost nonstop world tours.

Asked to cite three of the biggest changes in the musical landscape since he last toured here, 28 years ago, Astley replies: “Well, obviously, the Internet has changed everything — listening to music, even finding music, buying or not buying music.

“In my day, video was king, and MTV was the holy grail. If you got on high rotation on TV, you’d have a hit record. And, now, that option doesn’t exist. You have the Internet and have to try and get people to see your video. Other than that, I don’t know where you see videos any more.

“The third thing — the freaky, weird thing,” he says, “is playing live is now stronger than it’s ever been. People say, ‘Well, yeah, I can see everything on the Internet, but I want to be in the room for the live performance, rather than download or digitize it.’ ”

Don’t forget about Auto-Tune.

“There’s nothing wrong with that; as with most things in life, everything in moderation,” says Astley, the father of a 24-year-old daughter. “It’s when they use Auto-Tune as an excuse because the person can’t sing. Having nice hair will never replace singing.”

Ahem. Doesn’t Astley have nice hair?

“I have nice hair,” he says with a chuckle. “But I like to think I can sing.”

Another thing Astley does is drum in a trio called the Luddites. The band performs primarily at charity concerts in England.

“We do ‘Highway to Hell’ by AC/DC, “All the Small Things’ by Blink-182 and a lot of rock and punk songs,” says Astley, who plays nearly all the instruments on his “50” album. “We’re not that great, but we’re pretty loud.”

Rick Astley will perform 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami. Tickets cost $25-$49. Call 305-949-6722 or go to ArshtCenter.org.