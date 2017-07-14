Roger Waters brings Us + Them tour to AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami

Leslie Ovalle / Leslie Ovalle
Roger Waters of Pink Floyd performs Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. The show is the latest stop on his Us + Them tour, which features Pink Floyd classics and songs from a new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?”. Leslie Ovalle / South Florida Sun Sentinel
Roger Waters, a co-founder of iconic British rock band Pink Floyd, performed songs from his old group along with music from a new solo album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" on Thursday, July 13, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Leslie Ovalle / Sun Sentinel