He's a Pepper: Confessions of a South Florida Beatles lifer

The founder of the Beatles tribute band Across the Universe, Greg Steiner first learned the quartet’s music as a New Jersey 6-year-old playing piano to the cast album his parents had brought home from a Broadway performance of the faux Fab Four in “Beatlemania.” But Steiner’s passion for the Lennon and McCartney sound is nothing if not authentic.

When he started Across the Universe seven years ago, the Fort Lauderdale resident performed on a conventional bass, instead of McCartney’s iconic violin-shaped Hofner instrument. But when Steiner decided to go all in on a German-made Hofner, it had nothing to do with visual authenticity, says Steiner, an Emmy-winning sound engineer who works at Broward County Public Schools’ Becon Television by day.

“Yes, it’s an iconic look and everyone loves it — ‘Oh, look, it’s the bass!’ — but it has a very unique sound to it,” says Steiner, 45, who studied at Berklee College of Music (where he took a master class with Beatles producer George Martin). “Because Hofner was originally a violin manufacturer, the bass is actually hollow, built very similar to a violin. … When we first put the show together, I just couldn’t quite get the sound that we wanted out of [the conventional bass], so I broke down and bought a Hofner, and that fixed the problem.”

On Thursday, June 1, the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach will devote its free, weekly Art After Dark program to the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album, released in the U.S. 50 years ago this week. Across the Universe, which also includes Rick Rosano and Jason Zabka on guitars, and Peter Maerz on drums, will perform at 7:30 p.m. To test Steiner’s commitment to the Beatles, we asked him a few stupid questions:

If the Beatles are the Michael Jordan of popular music, who is the LeBron James? Is there a band that might overtake the Beatles in influence?

I don’t think we’ll ever see another phenomenon like the Beatles. They arrived at kind of a perfect storm, with the political climate in the U.S. at the time. There was a lot of turmoil, and the youth were looking for something new and different, and the British Invasion was that — new and different. And on top of that, the Beatles were amazing artists. … The statistical odds of such great artists being at just the right time is so small, I don’t think we’ll ever see that again.

What is the craziest piece of Beatles memorabilia you have?

I don’t think I have any. Let me think. I have a little, plush yellow submarine that somebody gave me once. It’s nothing official.

Say you need to explain who the Beatles were to a teenager by playing one song. Which one is it?

That’s a really tough one. There’s the early Beatles, the psychedelic Beatles and there’s the late years, like “Abbey Road.” They’re almost three different bands. … I think “Sgt. Pepper,” the track from the album, because it epitomizes their personalities in a lot of ways, in that they were fun-loving, liked to have fun with stuff, liked to invent, get very creative, and that kind of summarizes all of that in a song.

Paul McCartney is performing at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on July 7. Where are your seats?

I’m slightly embarrassed to say that I don’t have tickets to this particular show. I’ve been lucky enough to have seen him a few times in concert, so I don’t feel like I’m missing out. I like to think of it as making sure there’s a seat available for someone who hasn’t had the opportunity to see him live yet.

Art After Dark takes place 5-9 p.m. Thursdays at the Norton Museum of Art, 1451 S. Olive Ave., in West Palm Beach. Admission to the museum and AAD events are free. Call 561-832-5196 or go to Norton.org.

