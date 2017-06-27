Ticket alert: Shakira at the BB&T Center

Global pop star Shakira will perform Jan. 11 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise as part of her El Dorado World Tour.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets will be available at the BB&T Center box office at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.
The tour supports her latest album, “El Dorado,” a multiplatinum-selling release that reached No. 1 on iTunes in 37 countries and rose to the top of Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, her sixth time leading that list.
“El Dorado” includes hit singles “La Bicicleta,” “Me Enamoré,” “Déjà vu” and “Chantaje,”the latter featuring fellow Colombian star Maluma, who made a sold-out U.S. debut in March at the Fillmore Miami Beach.
Kicking off Nov. 8 in Cologne, Germany, the Live Nation-produced tour will offer a range of hits compiled over two decades of bilingual recordings by the 40-year-old singer, including the career-changing Wyclef Jean duet “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Waka Waka,” “Suerte,” “Ojos Asi,” “La Tortura” (with Alejandro Sanz) and the Rihanna collaboration “Can’t Remember To Forget You.”
For more information, go to Shakira.com and TheBBTCenter.com.