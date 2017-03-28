The emotional ties of Shovels and Rope

Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, the rising South Carolina-based Americana duo known as Shovels and Rope, are well known for their dynamic live shows, sonically diverse expressions of songs both wittily playful and weightily reflective that, at the end of the night, can be enjoyed simply as good beer-drinking music.

“It’s an upbeat rock show,” Trent says of the tour that prompted the discerning arbiters at Paste magazine to rank Shovels and Rope in its 25 Best Live Acts of 2016 (at No. 11).

But that merry raucousness may give way to a momentary sting of emotion, deep and quiet and raw, at Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room on April 5, when the husband-and-wife duo will perform some of the music from their passionately personal, critically lauded 2016 album, “Little Seeds.”

The album was created during a period of intense private highs and lows, which included the birth of their first child, Louisiana; Trent’s father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis; the murder of their best friend during a robbery; and the horror of the mass shooting of nine parishioners at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in their hometown of Charleston.

Encouraged by looming existential questions, the couple took off intrepidly in new directions both lyrically and with production decisions unconstrained by expectations for the country-tinged pigeonhole into which they are often placed.

“It was just like a big serving of life, birth and death. All that,” Hearst says of the 18 months since their daughter was born. “It was an opportunity to explore sounds that we didn’t have before.”

This includes layers of garage-rock electric guitar, organ and even spoken word, heard over droning industrial fuzz on “BWYR,” a unifying memorial to church-massacre victims with the gloomy refrain, “Black lives, white lives, yellow lives, red / Let's all get together and share the dread.”

But it is in the lyrics, the deeply personal stories they are telling on “Little Seeds,” where Shovels and Rope achieve a new and special connection with the audience. They are an open book, revealing what they have learned about the preciousness of life and what they remain confounded by, shared in the spirit of generosity, humanity and rock ’n’ roll.

In the center of “Little Seeds” are two songs that examine the frustrating fog of Alzheimer’s and its fallout from different sides.

“Mourning Song” is a gentle but powerful acoustic duet that describes a woman waking up and walking into the kitchen, a space filled with memories of her departed husband, remembering a song he had taught her. Trent wrote it as a reflection of what life might be like for his mother after the death of his father.

“It took a long time to record the song because, frankly, we couldn’t get through it,” Hearst says.

The next track on the album is titled “Invisible Man,” which describes the frustration of a man “lost in myself,” but told with irreverent swagger, Hearst’s energetic vocal set to jangly, garage-rock guitar: “Oh, my God, I'm lost in time / Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Fourth of July. / I can't decide if I wanna laugh or cry / Cause everything's confusing, and I don't know why.”

Hearst says the song began as notes she was jotting down over lunch, words that quickly became a rant. Trent’s father, she says, is a jovial wise guy, but she wanted to get behind the jokes he sometimes makes at his own expense.

“I wanted to get right to the core, where it’s angry,” says Heart, describing the “punk rock” heart of the song. “If I had Alzheimer’s, I would be throwing things all day. I’d be breaking bottles against the wall.’ That’s kind of what ‘Invisible Man’ is like, but it has his sense of humor.”

While the rollicking “Invisible Man” is a natural for a live show, “Mourning Song” is more complicated. It’s only been a couple of months that Trent and Hearst have been performing it on the tour. Because their shows are so logistically and physically challenging — with Trent playing organ with his foot while on acoustic and electric guitars, and Hearst juggling piano and drums — they don’t have much time to focus on anything beyond the technical execution of the new songs.

“We’re able to separate ourselves from the lyrics,” Hearst says. “But my fear is that once we can actually play it with muscle memory, confidently execute it without so much thinking about it, that we’re not going to be able to get through it again.”

“We’re trying to focus on getting through it, not so much the knife that’s in the heart of the situation,” Trent says. “It’s meant for other people to take what they need or what they want from it.”

Shovels and Rope will perform 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, in Fort Lauderdale. Matthew Logan Lopez is the opening act. Tickets cost $20. Call 954-564-1074 or go to CultureRoom.net.

