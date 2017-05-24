Summer concerts 2017: Where the boys are

No Adele or Beyonce. No Rihanna, Madonna, Gaga or Miranda. No Alabama Shakes. But while many leading ladies of popular music will not be stopping in South Florida anytime soon, the summer concert season remains particularly strong, with major shows by U2, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Metallica, Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran and Green Day. Here’s a look at some of the top South Florida concerts of the season.

Hall & Oates with Tears for Fears: Open a time capsule of iconic ballads of the 1980s when Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates (“She’s Gone,” “Rich Girl” and “Sara Smile”) perform with Tears for Fears (“Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule the World,” “Sowing the Seeds of Love”) on June 7 at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena. Tickets cost $31-$125.50. Visit AAArena.com.

Deftones and Rise Against: Sorry, summer is about volume. Chino Moreno will share the bombast of Deftones’ 2016 release “Gore,” while Chicago-based Rise Against brings new music from the album “Wolves” to Miami’s Bayfront Park on June 23. Tickets cost $65.25 at LiveNation.com.

U2: Their June 11 performance at Hard Rock Stadium celebrates, but is not limited to, music from the landmark 1987 album “The Joshua Tree.” The songs, written as a response to Reagan-Thatcher politics that dominated the era, “have a new meaning and a new resonance today,” guitarist the Edge told Rolling Stone. Tickets will cost $35-$280 at Ticketmaster.com.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP U2's Adam Clayton, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr. and the Edge performed at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Sunday, May 21. U2's Adam Clayton, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr. and the Edge performed at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Sunday, May 21. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Chance the Rapper: He won three trophies at this year’s Grammy Awards (including best rap album and best new artist) but illustrated his boundless potential in a stunning performance of “How Great” and “All We Got” with gospel stars Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann. Chance performs June 13 at the Fillmore Miami Beach. A few tickets remain for $45.50 at FillmoreMB.com.

Dierks Bentley: The country heartthrob features music from his eighth studio album, “Black,” on a jaunt around the globe called the What the Hell World Tour. Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi open June 17 at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Tickets cost $26-$168 at Ticketmaster.com.

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull: The hottest spot this side of Don Mattingly’s seat will be AmericanAirlines Arena on June 23 for the onstage reunion of these Miami-raised friends, leading exporters of a sexy, bilingual sound that has defined South Florida for mainstream pop fans for the past decade. Tickets cost $78-$550 at Ticketmaster.com.

Metallica: Spin magazine compared Metallica’s May 14 concert in East Rutherford, N.J., filled with fireworks and short narrative films, to a Wagnerian opera punctuated with special moments: “When the band played ‘Master of Puppets’ nearly nine-minute title track, frontman-guitarist James Hetfield only had to sing about half the words — the crowd filled in the rest.” Metallica performs July 7 at Hard Rock Stadium on a bill with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat. Tickets cost $55.50-$155.50 at Ticketmaster.com.

Paul McCartney: At AmericanAirlines Arena on July 7, the legend will play his first South Florida concert since 2010 on a tour that has seen McCartney dig deep into his catalog for music from the Beatles, Wings and even the Quarrymen. A highlight of many shows, which run three hours with no intermission, has been the “Abbey Road” medley “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight” and “The End.” Tickets cost $60-$250 at Ticketmaster.com.

Roger Waters: Those who witnessed Waters’ theatrical interpretation of “The Wall” a few years ago can’t help but be excited by his July 13 stop at AmericanAirlines Arena with “Us and Them,” inspired by the 1973 Pink Floyd song with the lyric, “With, without, and who’ll deny it’s what the fighting is all about.” Waters told the Los Angeles Times the show is about love: “We’ve lost sight of being able to love one another. That is what I’ll spend my remaining years doing: trying to shine a light on that possibility.” Tickets cost $51-$195.50 at Ticketmaster.com.

Sam Hunt: The newlywed’s single “Body Like a Back Road” has spent a remarkable 15 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. His July 15 concert at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre also should reveal music from the imminent follow-up to Hunt’s Grammy-nominated 2014 album “Montevallo.” Budding country star Maren Morris is among the opening acts. Tickets cost $26-$119 at LiveNation.com.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: By the time Isbell’s July 21 concert at the Fillmore Miami Beach rolls around, he will have unveiled his band’s eagerly anticipated album “The Nashville Sound.” This should be one of the concerts people are talking about at the end of the year. Tickets cost $40.50-$52.50 at FillmoreMB.com.

Lady Antebellum: The You Look Good tour marks an onstage reunion for Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood after a 2016 filled with separate songwriting and producing projects. Up-and-comers Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young also perform July 29 at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Tickets cost $17.55-$151 at Ticketmaster.com.