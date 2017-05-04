At SunFest 2017, Snoop Dogg and Weezer delivered a buzz to remember

About 20 minutes into Snoop Dogg’s commanding SunFest set Wednesday night in West Palm Beach, the rap legend stopped his performance to ask an obvious question. At least, it seemed obvious to the thousands crammed into the grassy bowl in front of the Tire Kingdom stage: “Hey, what we do every day?”

“Smoke weed!” the audience roared back, as billows of marijuana smoke emerged from the crowd. The 75-minute performance was heavy on style and, yes, many stoner references, as the West Coast rapper appeared onstage with familiar flashy trappings, distinguished by waist-length dreadlocks, presidential-tint sunglasses, a gold-encrusted microphone and a necklace that read, “COLD.”

The Doggfather, who co-headined the opening night of SunFest 2017 with California alt-rock band Weezer, cycled through vintage cuts (“The Next Episode,” “Gin and Juice”) and trippy smashes (DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot”) at a frenetic clip. Snoop Dogg shortened most of his songs to 90 seconds or less, ending each one with an exclamation point: columns of green smoke erupted from fog machines onstage.

SunFest has returned to downtown West Palm Beach. Ending May 7, the five-day music-and-arts festival hosts more than 50 acts across three stages. Headliners this year include Snoop Dogg, Weezer, Blink-182, and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. Get social with SouthFlorida.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (SoFlaSnaps). (Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte) (Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte)

If Snoop Dogg’s set offered a powerful contact high, Weezer, who held court on the nearby Ford Stage, also delivered a buzz to remember. But it was a study in contrasts: Snoop’s limber energy and abbreviated tracks differed from Weezer’s loud but unhurried performance. Rivers Cuomo, Weezer’s eternally shy-cool frontman, sporting on this balmy Wednesday an orange jacket and white button-down shirt, saved the band’s most popular anthems for last. After performing “Thank God for Girls,” “Back to the Shack” and even a new single, “Feels Like Summer,” which Cuomo sang with a falsetto against a cheerful, springy keyboard riff, Weezer stacked the second half of their set with sing-along favorites “Buddy Holly,” “Undone (The Sweater Song)” and “Say It Ain’t So.”

The Snoop Dogg and Weezer performances began just 15 minutes apart, which proved to be a dilemma for Laura Eisley, of Wellington, who brought her daughter, Jamie, 17, and a friend, Joseph Terranova. Still, at 5:30 p.m., three hours before these shows, the trio were busy browsing a Weezer merch table.

“For a lot of people, it’ll depend on which way the wind is blowing, if you know what I mean,” Eisley said, pretending to hold a blunt between her index finger and thumb. “I’m sure we’ll be crossing back and forth all night.”

Jamie, wearing a hazy-blue Weezer tee, shares her name with a Weezer song. It feels as if “the band is singing just to me,” she said.

“It’s like I’m being serenaded by Rivers Cuomo,” the high school senior, of Wellington, said with a laugh.

The opening hours of SunFest 2017 featured clear skies and enthusiastic sets from acts such as the Strumbellas, a Canadian alt-country group, and from Miamipunk act SunGhosts, who opened the 35th annual music festival at 5:15 p.m.

In the shadow of the Tire Kingdom stage, where Snoop Dogg was getting set to perform later that night, Sky Groden, 47, and his wife, Jen, of Lake Worth, dined in the Eatery food court on jianbing, a deep-fried crepe with scallions, cilantro, spicy bean sauce and crispy wonton shells. The Asian street food is a new menu item this year, which debuts along with two themed food courts, including the Diner, a 1950s-style malt shop, and the Fueling Station, featuring grab-and-go items.

The verdict on jianbing?

“It’s not extremely flavorful to me, but it’s got that nice pancake effect,” said Sky, stabbing his fork into a mound of Korean barbecue.

Other additions to SunFest, including a rebranded art district with muralists painting on freestanding canvases, and the Chillzone, a lounge area with hammocks, wine and cornhole games, won’t debut until Friday.

Thursday night’s headliners include Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals (8 p.m., Tire Kingdom Stage) and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis (8:30 p.m., Ford Stage).

SunFest 2017 will continue 5-10 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 5-11 p.m. May 5, noon-11 p.m. May 6 and noon-9 p.m. May 7 along the West Palm Beach waterfront. Tickets cost $47 for one-day passes, $72 for two-day passes and $92 for a five-day pass, available at the gate, at 800-SUNFEST and at SunFest.com.

