Johnny Louis / Courtesy

(JL) - sf-tom-petty-west-palm-concert21- Tom Petty performs during Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 40th anniversary tour at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheater on May 05, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida Photo/ Johnny Louis

(JL) - sf-tom-petty-west-palm-concert21- Tom Petty performs during Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 40th anniversary tour at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheater on May 05, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida Photo/ Johnny Louis (Johnny Louis / Courtesy)