Kodak Black and Cardi B to headline Trap Circus music festival in Miami

Pompano Beach rapper Kodak Black will co-headline the inaugural Trap Circus music festival in Miami alongside Cardi B, the rapper who remixed Black’s “No Flockin’” and shot to stardom. Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” made her the first solo rapper to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts since Lauryn Hill did so in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Trap Circus will take place Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood. A press release says the space will have a “carnival atmosphere and traditional festival performances scheduled throughout the day.”

In addition to Cardi B and Kodak Black, more than 40 hip-hop artists fill the lineup, including Zoey Dollaz, Ice Billion Berg, Lil Toenail, Eskeerdo, Noah Scharf, Taylor Girlz, YFN Lucci, Yung Simmie and Hood Celebrityy.

Kodak Black performs during his First Show Out concert at the University of Miami's Watsco Center, Thursday, August 10, 2017. The popular rapper from Pompano Beach was released from the Broward County Jail earlier this summer. He had been serving time for violating his house arrest. (Michael Laughlin) (Michael Laughlin)

Trap Circus will begin 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., in Miami. Tickets cost $60 and up, and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Go to TrapCircus.com.

