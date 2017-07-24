Ticket alert: Van Morrison, Feb. 7-8 at James L. Knight Center

Golden-voiced rock legend Van Morrison will perform a two-night stand Feb. 7-8, 2018 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, part of a tour supporting his 37th studio album, “Roll With the Punches,” set for release Sept. 22.

Tickets, which cost $71.50-$256.50, are scheduled to go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, via Ticketmaster.com and charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000. Presales are available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, for American Express cardholders, and 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27, with presale password “VAN.” Each ticket order will come with instructions on redeeming a free copy of Morrison’s new album.

The six-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s new album is Morrison’s first since 2016’s “Keep Me Singing,” and combines new songs with covers of blues classics. “Bring It on Home to Me,” the album’s first single, is a six-minute blues vamp originally recorded by Sam Cooke in 1962 (it later became a duet by Otis Redding and Carla Thomas). The album, produced with help by Jeff Beck and Chris Farlowe, also features covers of Bo Diddley ("I Can Tell," "Ride on Josephine"), Little Walter ("Mean Old World") and Lightnin' Hopkins ("Automobile Blues").

Listen to "Bring It on Home to Me," off Van Morrison's forthcoming 37th album. Listen to "Bring It on Home to Me," off Van Morrison's forthcoming 37th album. See more videos

In a statement announcing the album’s release, Morrison reflects on his blues influences:

“From a very early age, I connected with the blues. The thing about the blues is you don’t dissect it — you just do it,” Morrison says. “I was lucky to have met people who were the real thing — people like John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bo Diddley, Little Walter and Mose Allison. I got to hang out with them and absorb what they did. They were people with no ego whatsoever and they helped me learn a lot.”

For more information, go to VanMorrison.com.

Arcade Fire, the Weeknd, Lorde, Katy Perry and other top acts are heading to South Florida.

