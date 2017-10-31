Ticket alert: Wu-Tang Clan to perform in Miami during Art Basel week

Hip-hop renegades Wu-Tang Clan will bring their killer sound to Miami during Art Basel week.

The multiplatinum rap group will perform Saturday, Dec. 9, as part of III Points’ Art Basel Concert Series. Tickets cost $45-$95 and are available at ShowClix.com and IIIPoints.com.

Wu-Tang’s appearance follows another music-studded edition of the III Points Festival, the art- and technology-minded festival that this year delivered performances from Gorillaz, Nicolas Jaar and the xx. Last week, III Points also announced the Miami debut of Icelandic enigma Björk, who will perform a DJ set at Mana Wynwood.

Wu-Tang joins an impressive list of performers in the recent history of III Points’ Art Basel Concert Series, which includes Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, James Blake, Jamie xx, FKA Twigs and Nick Murphy.

The concert will also be produced by Like Minded Events, the company behind the Off Weekend Festival, a music bash scheduled for December that touted the Wu-Tang Clan as a headliner before it was canceled. The reasons behind Off Weekend’s cancellation are unclear, but a ticket link for the festival wasn’t working as of presstime.

Wu-Tang Clan has had a busy 2017, but the influential group hasn’t dodged controversy. In early October, the group quietly debuted the album “The Saga Continues,” on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio, a collection of new tracks produced by RZA and led by the single “People Say,” featuring guest verses from longtime affiliate Redman. Notably absent from the album is disgruntled group member U-God, who filed a lawsuit in December 2016 against Wu-Tang over unpaid royalties. And it’s hard to overlook the saga of former pharmaceutical-company CEO and convicted felon Martin Shkreli, who notoriously bought the only copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s auctioned-off 2015 album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” for $2 million, then promptly sold it for $1 million.

The formal dates of Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 are Dec. 7-10.

For more information, go to IIIPoints.com.

