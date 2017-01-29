FM Festival | Photos

The inaugural FM Festival took place Jan. 28-29 at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami. The two-day music and food festival featured local and national acts such as Steven A. Clark, Hot Chip, Bomba Estero, Amtrac and Millionyoung. Food vendors included Coyo Taco, Azucar Ice Cream Company, K Ramen Burger Beer and Pizza Tropical, among others.

