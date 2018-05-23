Jazz greats perform for Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Jazz luminaries Herbie Hancock, Paquito D'Rivera and Wycliffe Gordon performed a benefit concert with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Jazz Band at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. The performance, which included the Coral Springs Middle School Jazz Band, will send proceeds to the Alex Schachter Scholarship Foundation, as well as the MSD and CSMS band programs. Schachter, a trombonist, was among the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Mike Stocker
Copyright © 2018, South Florida