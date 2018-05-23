Jazz greats perform for Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel

Wycliffe Gordon performed a benefit concert with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Jazz Band at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. The performance, which included Jazz luminaries Herbie Hancock, and Paquito D'Rivera and will send proceeds to the Alex Schachter Scholarship Foundation, as well as the MSD and CSMS band programs. Schachter, a trombonist, was among the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Mike Stocker, South Florida Sun-Sentinel