2017 Sunshine Music Festival - Jan. 15

Getty Images

Mavis Staples, shown performing in February at the New York premiere of the HBO documentary about her, "Mavis!," is on the bill for the 2017 Sunshine Music Festival in Boca Raton on Jan. 15. The carnival of blues, rock and soul is led by the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Mavis Staples, Bruce Hornsby, Dave Mason, Joe Russo and others. A limited number of early-bird, general-admission tickets for the noon Sunday concert will be on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, through 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, and cost $45 (plus fees) at LiveNation.com and all Ticketmaster locations, including Ticketmaster.com, and at 800-745-3000.