SunFest 2017: What to know about tickets, bands, food and parking

SunFest 2017 will return May 3-7 along the waterfront in downtown West Palm Beach, with more than 50 musical acts performing on three stages. Themed food courts, a pop-up lounge and an “art district” will make their debut at the festival. Below is a guide to parking, dining, music and other essentials worth knowing before you go.

FIVE ACTS NOT TO MISS

Snoop Dogg: Recently spotted scarfing weed brownies with Martha Stewart on their VH1 talk show “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” the rap god and former Snoop Lion in March released the single “BADBADNOTGOOD - Lavender (Nightfall Remix),” from his forthcoming album, “Neva Left,” out May 19. The music video for the politically charged song depicts Donald Trump wearing clown makeup. (8:15-9:30 p.m. May 3, Tire Kingdom stage)

Weezer: These California alt-rock heroes and SunFest repeat offenders still deliver killer sing-along anthems ("Undone (The Sweater Song), “Buddy Holly" and “Say It Ain’t So”), and frontman Rivers Cuomo, who’s now 46, is still drawing 20-somethings who can argue for hours why “Pinkerton” is better than “The Blue Album.” The quartet is touring behind their 2016 “White Album.” (8:30-10 p.m. May 3, Ford stage)

Snoop Dogg, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Weezer and the Naked and Famous will perform at SunFest 2017.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis: The activism-minded hip-hop duo and four-time Grammy winners are winding down a tour behind their 2016 album, “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made,” which is filled with tracks paying homage to rap forefathers Melle Mel and Kool Moe Dee and 1970s soul masters Stevie Wonder and Sly Stone. (8:30-10 p.m. May 4, Ford stage)

St. Paul and the Broken Bones: Perhaps the strongest acts among the current Southern soul revival (Shovels and Rope, Leon Bridges), the Alabama six-piece boasts a preacher turned frontman in Paul Janeway, whose fire-and-brimstone energy is one of the best things about the 2016 album “Sea of Noise.” (5:45-6:45 p.m. May 7, Tire Kingdom stage)

The Naked and Famous: The new album from this New Zealand synth-pop quintet, “Simple Forms,” is filled with songs about love, grief and the unforgiving passage of time. The subject matter strikes close to home for frontwoman Alisa Xayalith and singer-guitarist Thom Powers, who ended their eight-year relationship in 2014 but, thankfully, not the band. The outfit first struck it big with their 2010 album “Passive Me, Aggressive You,” which includes the Billboard No. 1 single “Young Blood.” (6:30-7:15 p.m. May 7, Ford stage)

PARKING AND SHUTTLES

The city’s 1,150 metered downtown spaces (75 cents to $1.25 per hour, free Sunday) are sure to disappear quickly, so reserve spaces at three county lots: Judicial Center Garage, 505 Banyan Blvd.; Governmental Center Garage, 294 N. Dixie Highway; and 4th Street Surface Lot, 316 Fourth St. It’s $12 daily, $48 for all five days. Festivalgoers can still snag parking for $10 to $20 daily at the five city garages (Sapodilla Garage, 600 Clematis St.; Clematis Garage, 500 Banyan Blvd.; City Center Garage, 400 Banyan Blvd.; Evernia Street Garage, 333 Evernia St.; and Banyan and Olive Garage, 200 Banyan Blvd.). The West Palm Beach Trolley's free Yellow Line travels CityPlace and Clematis Streets 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. If you’re bicycling, store your wheels at West Palm DDA's free bike valet service, offered at the Centennial Square fountain at the Clematis Street entrance. Riders are issued claim tickets for their bikes, and you can leave them overnight in a gated compound. Info: SunFest.com/Parking.

Jianbing, a kind of Asian street food served in a crepe, will debut as one of SunFest's new menu items.

THE FOOD

SunFest will boast three themed food courts — two of them new – named the Eatery, the Diner and the Fueling Station. The weirdest addition: jianbing, a type of savory Chinese crepe that’s deep-fried and stuffed with scallions, cilantro, crispy wonton shells and a layer of bean sauce and spicy hoisin (a chile sauce). The Diner, a 1950s-themed malt shop near the JetBlue stage, will offer comfort foods such as ice cream, nachos, gluten-free tacos and soft pretzels (the name of one vendor, Hey Man Nice Taco, is a nod to Filter, performing May 6).

“It’s SunFest meets the Fonz,” says David Sabin, organizer of the Palm Beach Wine and Food Festival, who revamped the menu with wife Lindsay Autry, executive chef of Regional Kitchen and Public House in West Palm Beach. “When you grow into an international festival, you have to be mindful of new food trends.”

The Fueling Station, a gas-station-themed row of vendors near the Ford stage, will sell grab-and-go items, such as corn dogs (Corn Dogg, another vendor, references a certain SunFest headliner).

OTHER ENTERTAINMENT

Gone is SunFest’s juried art show, replaced by what festival coordinator Josh Weiner describes as an interactive, more engaging art district.” Artists Jay “Remote” Bellichi, Sergio “Surge” Quinones, Nathan “Nate Dee” Delinois, Eduardo “Emo” Mendieta and six others will paint on a series of freestanding wood canvases. Sixty vendors will sell ceramics, photography, paintings and sculpture, and the Armory Arts Center will offer clay-throwing classes. Also debuting is the ChillZone, a lounge area with hammocks, wine and cornhole. The returning TGI5K run/walk begins 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Palm Beach Atlantic University (901 S. Flagler Drive). SunFest culminates with a big fireworks sendoff at 9 p.m. May 7.

Three county lots offer advance parking: Judicial Center Garage, Governmental Center Garage and 4th Street Surface Lot.

TICKETS

One-day passes will cost $41 through April 29 and $47 thereafter, $61 to $72 for two-day passes and $81 to $92 for a five-day pass. Buy tickets at the SunFest Store (525 Clematis St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday), at Publix supermarkets in Palm Beach and Martin counties through April 29, at SunFest.com, by calling 1-800-786-3378 or at the gate. There’s a $10 off Friday discount via Sunfest.com/Friday-Night-Promo.

BRING/DON’T BRING

Drones aren’t allowed (for obvious reasons), but nonprofessional cameras (no detachable lenses) are. Yes to blankets, umbrellas, collapsible lawn chairs, bottled water, baby food, strollers and service animals. No to Frisbees, roller skates, bicycles, skateboards, professional cameras, glow products and coolers. Full list: SunFest.com/Allowed.

NEED A LIFT?

First-time Uber users receive a $20 ride with promo code SUNFESTWPB. SunFest has frequent Uber users covered, too: two free rides, up to $10 each way, with promo code CLIMBON17. For Uber Pool riders, take $5 off with code RIDEFIVE.

APP FOR YOU

The SunFest Official app will display set times, nearby parking garages and gate entrances, all by geolocating your position on a map. The app also lists bathrooms, food booths and ATMs, all using a small amount of bandwidth.