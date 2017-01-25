Ticket alert: George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, March 5 at Fillmore Miami Beach

One day after grooving at Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival, atomic dog George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will trek south to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Sunday, March 5.

General-admission tickets, which cost $30.50-$33.00, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, for the 8 p.m. concert via pay-by-phone (800-745-3000) and FillmoreMB.com.

The Mothership’s arrival at the Fillmore will close out Clinton’s 12-date ”Mardi Gras Madness” tour, kicking off Feb. 16 in Pittsburgh, Pa. The tour comes after an August interview with Santa Monica radio station KCRW, in which he announced plans for a new album in 2017. Asked to explain what the public should anticipate from the album, Clinton said, “As always, we expect to tear the roof off the sucker.”

Since releasing Clinton and P-Funk’s 33-track album “First You Gotta Shake the Gate” in 2014, the shaman of psych-funk has loaned his vocals to the songs “Wesley's Theory” by Kendrick Lamar and “The Lavishments of Light Looking” by hip-hop supergroup WOKE (Flying Lotus, Thundercat).

