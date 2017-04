Tortuga Music Festival

Barbara Corbellini Duarte

The first day of Tortuga Music Festival on Friday, April 7, saw beautiful weather, big crowds and acts such as Delta Rae, Darius Rucker and Luke Bryan. The festival runs through Sunday, April 9, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, with headliners Chris Stapleton on Saturday and Kenny Chesney returning for the third time on Sunday.

