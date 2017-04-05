Tortuga Music Festival 2017: How to get there, whom to see

This is Year 5 of the Tortuga Music Festival, with top country, Americana and pop acts performing on three stages on the sand at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Friday through Sunday, April 7-9. Locals know the drill: Sun, music, hydrate, sleep, repeat. Here are answers to your burning Tortuga questions, including when is LoCash playing and can I bring my drone?

TICKETS

Single-day general admission tickets cost $99, with three-day general-admission passes $229, at TortugaMusicFestival.com. VIP passes cost $399 each day or $999 for three days. New this year is a daily ticket upgrade for access to an area in front of the main stage called the Reef. Upgrades to the Reef cost $99 per day in addition to the price of your ticket. Kids 10 and younger get into the festival for free.

Among the most popular performers at Tortuga Music Festival 2017 will be, from left, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Maren Morris and Luke Bryan. Among the most popular performers at Tortuga Music Festival 2017 will be, from left, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Maren Morris and Luke Bryan.

SCHEDULE

Friday: High Valley (1:30-2:30 p.m.), Delta Rae (2:30-3:25 p.m.), Jordan Davis (3:30-4:25 p.m.), Kane Brown (3:30-4:30 p.m.), G. Love and Special Sauce (4:30-5:25 p.m.), Marcus King Band (5:30-6:25 p.m.), Brett Eldredge (5:30-6:30 p.m.), Darius Rucker (6:30-7:45 p.m.), Luke Bryan (8-10 p.m.)

Saturday: Russell Dickerson (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), Steve Moakler (12:30-1:25 p.m.), Ashley McBryde (1:30-2:25 p.m.), Chris Lane (1:30-2:30 p.m.), Daya (2:30-3:25 p.m.), Brooke Eden (3:30-4:25 p.m.), Granger Smith (3:30-4:30 p.m.), Nelly (4:30-5:30 p.m.), Brett Young (5:45-6:45 p.m.), Dustin Lynch (5:30-7 p.m.), Maren Morris (7-8:15 p.m.), Chris Stapleton (8:30-10 p.m.)

Sunday: Brandon Lay (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), Jon Langston (12:30-1:25 p.m.), Quaker City Night Hawks (1:30-2:25 p.m.), Drake White and the Big Fire (1:30-2:30 p.m.), LoCash (2:30-3:25 p.m.), RaeLynn (3:30-4:25 p.m.), Old Dominion (3:30-4:30 p.m.), Michael Ray (4:30-5:25 p.m.), Luke Combs (5:30-6:25 p.m.), Alan Jackson (5:30-6:30 p.m.), Slightly Stoopid (6:30-7:45 p.m.), Kenny Chesney (8-10 p.m.)

TRANSPORTATION

There is no on-site festival parking, and guests are encouraged to use transportation provided by shuttles and the Water Taxi.

Shuttle: Park for free at the Galleria Mall, 2414 E. Sunrise Blvd., where shuttles will run continuously beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with service ending an hour after the music ends. Cost: $30 per day, $60 for a three-day pass.

Water Taxi: Boats will offer round-trip service 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from two locations: the Gallery One Double Tree Suites, 2670 E. Sunrise Blvd., with limited free parking available at Galleria Mall; and from 904 E. Las Olas Blvd., behind the Riverside Hotel at the end of Southeast Ninth Avenue, with limited free parking in the hotel garage. Cost: $18 per day, $45 for a three-day pass.

DOS AND DON’TS

You can bring blankets, beach towels, water (one sealed 1-liter bottle per person), a small backpack, your camelback (empty), a small handheld umbrella and a low-rise beach chair (for use in the designated area). Don’t try to get in with food, alcohol, smokes, selfie stick, drone, laser pointer, totem, skateboard, iPad or tablet. Personal cameras are fine, professional recording devices are not.

For more information, go to TortugaMusicFestival.com.

