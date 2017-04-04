Maren Morris at Tortuga Music Festival: Can she get an amen?

Country singer Maren Morris, who grew up landlocked near Dallas before resettling in Nashville, has a special fondness for the ocean, with which she will reunite on Saturday, April 8, at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.

It was by the sea that her life changed in ways she is still navigating.

Wrestling with the emotions of a breakup, and frustrated by the lack of inspiration for a new song, Morris jumped in a car during a songwriting trip in Los Angeles a couple of years ago and found herself, windows rolled down and great music on the radio, staring at the Pacific. It was a moment of communion, not with a spiritual power, but with a new sense of inner strength, she says.

“I was going through this breakup, and I remember seeing the ocean, and it just centers you,” Morris, 26, says by phone from San Antonio, a stop on her first headlining tour. “I know that sounds so hippie, but you see it and you feel this sense of community. You realize how small you are. But I think we all have that in common. I just remember a great song being on the radio, as I was driving by the ocean, and it all cultivated in ‘My Church’ popping into my head.”

An ode to the redemptive gifts to be found on a road trip to the soundtrack of Hank Williams and Johnny Cash, the writing of “My Church” prompted Morris to take a deep dive into her “soul revival.” The song opens: “I've cussed on a Sunday. / I've cheated and I've lied. / I've fallen down from grace / A few too many times. / But I find holy redemption / When I put this car in drive / Roll the windows down and turn up the dial.”

At that point a veteran Nashville songwriter who left the performing to others, Morris decided this song was too personal to be sung by anyone else.

“It’s not that I necessarily sing it better, but emotionally, the story behind the song, it fit so well with my thoughts on music and what I was going through at the time. It said everything I wanted to say,” she says. “It was definitely the turning point for me.”

In February, Morris won a Grammy in the Best Solo Country Performance category, and on April 2, she was honored as Best New Vocalist at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. But perhaps the most telling notice came for an award Morris did not win, the Grammy for Best New Artist.

The category, won by Chance the Rapper, is often a barometer of acts that, regardless of genre, have cultural staying power. Recent nominees have included Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Alabama Shakes (none of whom won the award). Beyond the breakout success of the soulful single “My Church,” Morris’ album “Hero” boasts the pop-friendly “Sugar” and the rollicking “80s Mercedes,” prompting Rolling Stone to tag her “the next great crossover artist.”

“I felt really listened to, by an audience beyond country music,” Morris says of the nomination. “I felt validated to be in a pool of artists that … people looked at and thought, ‘Wow, I think this person, this artist, has the power to change listeners’ views and blur genre lines.’”

Acknowledging that her music two-steps over the line into different styles of music, the Texas native says her roots in country are deep and firm, but she believes the definition of country music is changing.

“The tent … is constantly expanding, and I feel proud to be one of the artists that’s helping do that, because I have always felt like country music as a genre is about honesty and truth, and saying it like it is, and real people and real-life situations,” she says, laughing as she describes the theme of “Hero” as “forthright and confident and … owning up to your s---.”

Morris, who will tour this summer with Tortuga Music Festival veteran Sam Hunt, says she’s gotten positive advance reviews of the festival, expected to draw more than 90,000 people to Fort Lauderdale beach April 7-9 to hear the likes of Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker and many others.

“I’m excited to put my feet in the sand, and enjoy the show,” she says, listing a pop singer and a fellow Nashville songwriter at the top of her to-do list. “I’m excited to see Daya and [Chris] Stapleton. I’ve heard so much about the festival, so it’s cool to finally be doing it myself.”

Maren Morris will perform 7-8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $99 per day or $229 for entry April 7-9. Go to TortugaMusicFestival.com.

