Giveaway: "Incredibles 2" on digital

Enter by Oct. 22 for your chance to win a Digital copy of INCREDIBLES 2 !In “Incredibles 2,” Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack—whose super powers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.

On Digital on Oct. 23 and on Blu-Ray on Nov. 6.







Giveaway ends Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. ONE ENTRY per person. Winner will be notified by email and must confirm residence in Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach County to receive prize. Prize will be mailed to the winner using the address provided on the entry form. Winners of South Florida Parenting prizes awarded in the past 6 months (on or after April 22, 2018) are not eligible to win.



By entering this sweepstakes, you agree to receive our weekly South Florida Parenting newsletter. Each week, we’ll drop into your inbox all the fun local things to do with the family, great budget friendly offer and deals, latest parenting trends and more.



