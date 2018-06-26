Giveaway: Modarri -- the ultimate toy car

Enter for your chance to win a Modarri -- the ultimate toy car

My kids' favorite toy of the summer, hands-down, is the Modarri toy car. Named Popular Science's best toy for two years, the finger-driven cars allow kids to interchange the high-quality parts -- wheels, chassis, fenders, hood and frame -- in a number of different combinations that all add up to a very cool and fun-to-drive car with real steering, suspension and rubber tires. My favorite part is the quick assembly system, which features built-in screws that don’t fall out. My kids just love being able to change it up and make each car cooler than the last. A set of 3 cars together can be designed over 35,000 different ways, and to make it even more fun, Modarri has a paint-your-own kit that allowed us to create a pink car with red flames, and a rainbow hood – my daughter’s favorite. Check out the entire line at www.modarri.com.



