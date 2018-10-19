Tips for a safe Halloween on streets and highways

Halloween -- a day of costumes, candies, ghosts and pumpkins -- can also be one of the most dangerous celebrations of the year for children.

Kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to Suzanne L. Johansson, safety expert at Chevrolet Traverse.

Drivers can be easily distracted by costumed children walking about, trick or treating or visiting holiday attractions.

Experts recommend that you:

Drive slowly - Children are excited, full of sugar and possibly walking with uncomfortable shoes, causing them to trip. They also may be running to chase part of their disguise blown off by the wind. Slow down and get ready to stop your vehicle quickly.

Use your car's technology - Never turn off your car's security alerts. If you have turned them off, turn them back on. Devices such as rear- or front-view cameras, collision warning sensors and 360-degree cameras give drivers a better view of what surrounds their vehicles when driving in reverse.

Avoid distractions - If you are worried about the temptation to use your phone while driving, hide your cell phone in the storage cubicles of your vehicle. This way you will not be able to access the phone while driving and eliminate temptation and distraction.

Motorists and masks do not mix - It can be fun and make other motorists laugh, but it's a bad idea to drive while using anything that might impede your vision, such as funny masks or glasses. Place them in the trunk or in a convenient storage space to keep them from sliding around while you drive.

Always fasten your belt - Even if you're rolling slowly on the street while your children and superheroes walk the sidewalks and knock on doors, always take safety into account and buckle up every time you're on the move.

Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit organization working to keep kids safe from injuries, recommends that parents do the following:

Decorate costumes and bags with adhesive tape or shiny stickers that reflect light. If possible, choose light colors.

Instead of masks, which can obstruct children’s vision, paint their faces or use non-toxic makeup.

Have children use bright sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

Children under 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision.

If the children are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stay in familiar areas that are well-lit and to trick-or-treat in groups.

The popular trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Be especially alert to children during those hours.

