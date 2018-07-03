Search our guide to after-school activities and field trips

South Florida is deep in the heart of summer, but the school year will be here before you know it.

Find the perfect after-school activity for your child — or a great place to explore during the summer before the school year begins — in South Florida Parenting’s new online After-School & Field Trip Guide.

Our new database includes everything from arts, dance and sports to animals, educational enrichment, foreign language and culture. It is searchable by county, so you can find the best activities, camps and child care in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, and then match your child’s interests with the location that fits your family.

You can access the guide here. Happy hunting!

editor@sfparenting.com, jjhon@sunsentinel.com, 954-574-5316 or Twitter @sfparenting

