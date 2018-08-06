Flamingo Gardens celebrates first chick of the flock

Flamingo Gardens in Davie is celebrating the birth of its first namesake bird to be laid and hatched at the sanctuary.

The American flamingo chick, currently being called Baby Jane, emerged from its egg on Aug. 1 and was announced to the public Monday. “We’ve kept it under wraps until we make sure it’s nice and healthy,” said Keith Clark, the executive director of Flamingo Gardens.

Flamingo Gardens has 14 American flamingos, most of them hatched in 2002 from eggs obtained from the Hialeah Park racetrack, although a couple of birds in the flock have been there since the 1960s, Clark said.

This is only the second time in 15 years that the flamingos have laid eggs, and more good news could be coming: One egg is still in the incubator.

“It was laid several days after the original egg, so there is still a chance it could hatch,” Clark said, although the staff doesn’t think that will happen.

They were surprised this egg hatched. “We always gather the eggs and put them in the incubator [to protect them from raccoons and other natural dangers] but it is very rare for such a small flock to have a fertilized egg,” he said. “It’s pretty exceptional.”

The flamingo chick — which will will get its official name through a naming contest — is being hand-raised with round-the-clock care, including feedings every two hours. It will spend about an hour each day in view of the public at Flamingo Pond, where it will eventually join the flock.

Flamingo Gardens is at 3750 S Flamingo Road in Davie. Learn more at www.flamingogardens.org.

editor@sfparenting.com, jjhon@sunsentinel.com, 954-574-5316 or Twitter @sfparenting

ALSO

South Florida family events