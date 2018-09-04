Kids fun for the weekend: ArtsLaunch, family expos, Harry Potter fun

Every year, the arts season kicks off in Miami with ArtsLaunch, a full-day gathering of arts programs at the Arsht Center that is loaded with performances and cultural and educational opportunities designed to appeal to all ages.

I took my kids last year, and we loved it. We not only got to explore the Miami arts scene, but we also shopped at the farmer’s market, played with the animals at a mobile adoption van and scored tickets for an Arsht Center performance later in the year.

ArtsLaunch is Saturday, and the decision to go again would normally be easy, but there is a lot of competition this weekend.

See our full calendar of family events in South Florida »

Our top picks for family fun in South Florida this weekend include the following:

Endless Summer First Friday in Surfside, Friday, 4-7 p.m. Sand castles? I’m there! Enjoy castle-building workshops, complimentary floaties, organic frozen treats, fresh smoothies and tiki dance performances. Free. Surfside Beach, 9301 Collins Ave., Surfside. bit.ly/2NVtRas

ArtsPark Funtastic Fridays & Movie Nights, Friday, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy family fun starting at 5 p.m. with a DJ, face painter, games, bounce houses and more. The outdoor movie “Goodbye Christopher Robin” starts at 8 p.m. Free. ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle Hollywood, Hollywood. hollywoodfl.org

TGIFamily: Food and Fun(d), Friday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Free entertainment and activities include food samplings by participating restaurants, vendors and live music. Free. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. cityplace.com/west-palm-beach-events

The Mother of All Baby Showers, Friday, 6:30 p.m. This adult-only event, presented by Memorial Healthcare System and buybuy BABY, offers shopping, information and resources for parents-to-be. Educational sessions will cover nutrition and wellness, sleep safety, car safety and more, and more than 50 companies will be represented. $20; $60 for VIP admission. Young At Art Museum in Davie. bit.ly/MOABSsoflo

$7 Saturdays in September, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit Flamingo Gardens for $7, plus enjoy $7 specials in the gift shop, and $7 combo meals at the Flamingo Cafe and Tropical Marketplace. Narrated Tram Tour is included. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org

ArtsLaunch 2018, Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Visit the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami, for a free day of family activities, mini performances, a community arts village of more than 100 arts and cultural organizations, chef demonstrations, food for purchase, live bands, DJs and more. Plus the Arsht Center’s box office is waiving ticket-handling fees. The festivities will include a party on Thomson Plaza (which will move inside in case of rain) featuring DJs, pop rock-reggae band Jahfé, and Grammy-nominated Latin funk band Locos Por Juana, all free. You can also walk one block over to the Frost Museum of Science, which will have a free program, Art & Science Take Flight, on its Museum Plaza. Guests will have the opportunity to make flying structures using a portable wind tunnel and a variety of materials. Visitors can also experience FPL’s free Cooling Station, which blasts guests with music and liquid nitrogen, cooling them 15-20 degrees. arshtcenter.org

The Children’s Trust Family Expo, Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy face painting, magic shows, storytelling, arts and crafts, bounce houses, rock climbing and more, as well as hundreds of exhibitors featuring after-school and enrichment programs, nutrition education, injury prevention, pre-K registration information, KidCare outreach and other resources. Free. Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, Entrances on Coral Way at 109th and 112th Avenues, Miami. thechildrenstrust.org

2018 Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Kids Love & Family Expo, Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Celebrity guests, characters, crafts, vendors, Power 96s DJ Kids Club and more. $13. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale. JDCHKidsExpo.com

20th Anniversary of Harry's Wizarding World, Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Celebrate Harry's Wizarding World with 12 hours of Potterific wizardly fun, including classes in Potions, Arithmancy, Herbology, Care of Magical Creatures, Muggle Studies and more. Free. Northwest Regional Library, Multi-Purpose Room, 3151 N University Drive, Coral Springs. bit.ly/2PF1vlk

Free Admission for grandparents on Grandparent’s Day Weekend at Miami Seaquarium, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Bring a Grandparent’s Day card to our dolphin grandmother Panama and sea lion grandmom Sarah, and one grandparent will receive free admission to the park with one paid general admission. Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway. miamiseaquarium.com

Parenting Unmasked: Co-Parenting 101: Tips for Success, Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Workshop on issues that affect parents and their ability to parent effectively. The workshops are designed to provide parents a safe space to share their experiences, challenges or frustrations and learn effective strategies. African-American Research Library​​, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. bit.ly/2wRZZVx