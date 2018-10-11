It's a boy! Flamingo Gardens reveals gender of newest chick

The American flamingo chick hatched at Flamingo Gardens Botanical Garden in Davie and dubbed “Baby Jane” has been renamed “Baby James” after a DNA test.

The chick — the first to be born in the sanctuary — broke out of his shell Aug. 31, but differences between male and female flamingos are not apparent until the birds reach adulthood. So Flamingo Gardens sent a blood sample off to a lab for an avian DNA diagnostic.

Flamingo Gardens announced the chick’s new name at a Gender Reveal Party earlier this week at the Flamingo Pond. Guests were given cupcakes with a blue center to mark the occasion, according to a news release.

Flamingo Gardens has 14 adult American flamingos in addition to Baby James. The chick is now about 34 inches tall and retains his gray coloring, according to Flamingo Gardens, but he will grow as tall as 6 feet and will turn a salmon pink as he ages.

Susan Stocker / Sun Sentinel Laura Wyatt, curator of wildlife at Flamingo Gardens, takes the newly hatched American flamingo chick out for some exercise. The chick has been renamed Baby James after a DNA test. Laura Wyatt, curator of wildlife at Flamingo Gardens, takes the newly hatched American flamingo chick out for some exercise. The chick has been renamed Baby James after a DNA test. (Susan Stocker / Sun Sentinel)

Baby James is being raised by animal care staff but he spends about an hour every day at Flamingo Pond, where he can be viewed by the public from 11 a.m. to noon.

To keep up-to-date on Baby James, visit the Flamingo Gardens Facebook page at facebook.com/flamingogardensorg or call 954-473-2955.

