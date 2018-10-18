Get spooky in the kitchen with haunted house class

The shows on TV make cooking look easy. But it isn’t. So how can parents who aren’t great in the kitchen raise young master chefs?

A number of companies in South Florida offer kid-and-me cooking classes, including Publix Apron Cooking Schools in Plantation and Boca Raton, which offered holiday cookie classes — featuring four different holiday treats — earlier this month.

Next on the kids’ calendar is Haunted Halloween Gingerbread House Decorating, offered Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 27-28, at 10 a.m. The class, priced at $60 per group of four, teaches families how to decorate a gingerbread haunted house, make marshmallow ghosts and more.

Kids 4 and older are welcome in the 2 1/2-hour class, and all materials are provided. Families can take their decorated haunted houses home at the end of the class.

Publix will be offering the holiday cookies and gingerbread house classes again in November and December. For more information, visit publix.com/recipes-planning/aprons-cooking-schools.

