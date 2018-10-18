Family costumes: Top 10 looks

Stores are filled with costumes as Halloween approaches, but many families take advantage of this holiday to put forth a group effort, with amazing results.

I’ve seen re-creations of “Alice in Wonderland” complete with Alice, Mad Hatter, Red Queen, White Rabbit and cards. I’ve seen “Jurassic Park” remakes complete with roaring, pint-size dinosaurs and their bloodied, frightened keepers.

South Florida Parenting’s past family Halloween costume contests are a gold mine of ideas, from classics such as “The Wizard of Oz” to more modern choices such as “The Incredibles” (current again thanks to the sequel this year) and “Star Wars.”

The only thing better than creating a fantastic Halloween costume for the kids is creating one for the whole family. South Florida Parenting asked readers to send us photos of their family from Halloweens past. These are some of the entries we received.

Various comic cons in South Florida are another good source of inspiration for group costumes that can be adapted for trick-or-treaters of all ages.

Florida SuperCon is for fans of comics, cosplay, anime, and video games. Guests will be treated to an all-star celebrity lineup featuring Mike Colter (Jessica Jones), William Shatner (Star Trek), Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead), and so many more. Put your best costume on prepare for a weekend of interesting panels, games, contests, wrestling and more. (Mike Stocker) (Mike Stocker)

We won’t be dressing with a single theme this year, thanks to my daughter’s fierce loyalty to her Pink Power Ranger costume and my son’s determination to be Spider-Man, but if I could force my family into a cohesive unit, these would be my top choices:

Star Wars

Cortesa Star Wars: The Last Jedi Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Cortesa)

“Star Wars” offers plenty of options for costumes with Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren, Han Solo, Leia, Luke, Chewie, Yoda and a variety of robots, plus cool glowing accessories in the form of light sabers to add some visibility to your look on Oct. 31.

The Avengers or Justice League

Submitted photo The Justice League The Justice League (Submitted photo)

I’m a die-hard Marvel fan thanks to the Black Widow, and Marvel’s universe is so big, thanks to “Infinity War,” that almost every superhero fits into the family unit. But now that Wonder Woman is part of the Justice League mix, I’d be happy to team up with my little Batman or Superman.

Steampunk

Submitted photo Steampunk Steampunk (Submitted photo)

Flexibility is key in a steampunk theme, which focuses on gadgets, gears and Industrial Revolution/Victorian-era looks in neutral colors, making this a good option for individual comfort and ease, as many pieces can be found in your closet.

Peter Pan

Submitted photo Peter Pan Peter Pan (Submitted photo)

Your daughter wants to be a fairy, and your son wants to be a pirate? No problem! Peter Pan options include Peter, Wendy, Tinkerbell, the Lost Boys, pirates, Captain Hook, even a dog! “The Wizard of Oz” is another good option here, thanks to similar choices (Dorothy, Scarecrow, the Tin Man, a lion, good and wicked witches, the wizard and Toto).

The Addams Family

Submitted photo The Addams Family The Addams Family (Submitted photo)

Besides having a great theme song, few female characters can match the classic elegance of Morticia Addams, making this family’s look one of my favorites. The black-and-white color scheme gives you a good chance of having all the necessary pieces in your house already, giving this one points on the comfort scale, as well.

101 Dalmatians

K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune Cruella de Vil Cruella de Vil (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

If your kids are into spotted puppies, this is a fun chance for their parents to take on a canine or villain role, either as Pongo and Perdita or Cruella de Vil and a henchman. (Hint: Cruella is a lot more fun, thanks to her fabulous hair. The wig really makes this one.)

Pac-Man

Alex Syphers | Special to CTNow.com Pac-Man Pac-Man (Alex Syphers | Special to CTNow.com)

This one requires some yellow poster paper and crafting time to make your Pac-Man character, but once you have a designated Pac-Man (and/or Ms. Pac-Man), the ghosts are fun and easy. Just add eyes to and cut triangles from the bottom of an oversize colored shirt.

Harry Potterverse

Handout Harry Potter Harry Potter (Handout)

This is another theme that is easy to pull off thanks to the variety of characters, and you can reuse your costumes when you visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Florida resorts. Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny, Luna and Draco just need wizarding robes, wands and accessories, or go bigger with Snape, Hagrid, Dumbledore, McGonagall or Tonks.

Toy Story

Halloween Adventure Superstores Woody the cowboy from "Toy Story" Woody the cowboy from "Toy Story" (Halloween Adventure Superstores)

Someone really needs to be Woody or Buzz to make this work, but after that, the sky is the limit. Your kids can be dinosaurs, sheep, baby dolls, horses, dogs, potato heads, Zurgs, aliens, cars, explosive-loving boys or sweet little girls. Check out your own toy chests for inspiration.

A group of …

Alex Syphers | Special to CTNow.com Crayons Crayons (Alex Syphers | Special to CTNow.com)

One of the great things about family costumes is being able to do something simple that might fail as a single costume but looks great in a group. You can be crayons, dominoes, condiments, Smurfs, french fries, M&Ms, three little pigs, fruits, veggies, trolls, bubbles, butterflies, flowers and more. Your kids probably have some great ideas in this category, so have fun with it. And remember to take pictures.

