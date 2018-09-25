What to do with the kids: Fall festivals begin in South Florida

Fall festivals begin in South Florida this weekend -- despite expected temperatures in the 90s -- and several cultural fests are planned.
The Miccosukee Indian tribe is hosting an American Indian Day Festival on Saturday, a Junior Carnival is planned in Lauderhill, and Coconut Creek plans an ArtsFest.
Families can stay cool with Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party, which wrapped up a run in Sunrise earlier this month and is playing at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami this weekend.
Other top events for families this weekend include:
ArtNEST Delray First Anniversary Celebration, Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy free art activities for kids, face painting, a live art demonstration by artNEST instructors, pizza, beverages, a birthday cake and tours of the studio. Free. ArtNEST Delray, 2275 S. Federal Highway #340, Delray Beach. artnestdelray.com
Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party, Thursday through Sunday. Tinker Bell takes audiences on a trip through Captain Hook's treasure map as they look for clues, along with characters from "Coco," "Moana," "Beauty and the Beast," "Frozen," "Aladdin," "Toy Story" and "The Little Mermaid." $16-$70. AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. aaarena.com
Archimedes --- Artisans of Florence, daily. The new traveling exhibit “The Science of Archimedes” is now open, exploring the mind of Greek scholar Archimedes, whose discoveries transformed the fields of mathematics, science and engineering. $13-$16. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. mods.org
Festive Fridays at Southland Mall, 6-8 p.m. Kick off the fall season with Art & Juice at Festive Fridays, where kids can create a spooktacular painting from 6-8 p.m. at Center Court. Free. Southland Mall, 20505 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay. mysouthlandmall.com
Nights at the Museum, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Guests of all ages enjoy extended hours of exploration at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium. The night includes planetarium shows and a chance to view the night sky in Palm Beach County's only public observatory. $6-$13.95. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org
¿Qué Pasa USA? Today, Friday through Sunday. The 1970s television show about a Cuban family in Miami is back with original cast members Steven Bauer, Ana Margo, Connie Ramirez and Barbara Ann Martin in a new Spanglish stage production. $39-$199. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. arshtcenter.org
Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Friday, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy live cultural performances and music, face painting, arts and crafts, dominoes, vendors and more. Free. Mall of the Americas, 7795 W. Flagler St, Miami. MalloftheAmericas.com
Fall Festival at Bedners Farm Fresh Market, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 28. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, pony rides for $5, and animal park admission for $10 featuring a petting area, exotic area, feeding area, camels and animal encounters with a sloth, lemur and kangaroo. Saturdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Bedner’s Market, 10066 Lee Road, Boynton Beach. bedners.com
Children with Special Needs Family Resource Fair, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Families with children with special needs can enjoy a fun and informative day with giveaways, refreshments, entertainment, a quiet area and more. Parents can learn about resources available through special needs organizations in Broward County, while the kids participate in a variety of fun activities. The Signature Grand, 6900 State Road 84, Davie. jdch.com/calendar/special-needs
American Indian Day, Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Learn about the heritage and customs of the Miccosukees and other Native American tribes. Enjoy carnival rides, airboat rides, water slides, alligator wrestling shows, arts and crafts, authentic foods and live performers, including the band Los Lobos. Free admission; some activities have a fee. Toys will be collected for Toys for Tots. Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave, Miami. https://bit.ly/2IeUMfp
ArtsFest, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. A day of fine art, entertainment and food trucks. Local artists will display their artwork, plus arts and crafts for the kids and live music. Free. Coconut Creek Community Center, 1100 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek. https://bit.ly/2NG7tG0
Pinto’s Farm Pumpkin Patch, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Enjoy food, photos and pumpkin picking. Admission includes pedal boats rides, tractor rides, pony rides, race track and access to the children’s zoo. Last admission is at 4:30 p.m. $15 online, $19 at gate. Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami. pintofarm.com
Family Fun Day, Saturday, 12-3 p.m. Enjoy free food, music, dominoes, swimming and a splash pad, and register to vote. Caporella Aquatic Center, 9300 NW 58th St., Tamarac. tamarac.org/231/Special-Events
Miami Broward Junior Carnival, Saturday, 12-10 p.m. Annual Jr. Carnival Parade of Bands and a cultural celebration with music, spectacle and fun. Enjoy the parade of masqueraders competing for bragging rights and prizes, arts and crafts, face painting, Jr. Calypso and Jr. Pan Soloist, and other kid-inspired activities. Performance by Alison Hinds-Queen of Soca. $10. Central Broward Regional Park, 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. miamibrowardcarnival.com
Town of Davie Fall Harvest Festival, Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Enjoy a free petting farm, hay rides, inflatables, local performers and storytellers, plus country music performed by the Shadow Creek Band. Bergeron Rodeo Grounds, 4271 Davie Road, Davie. https://www.davie-fl.gov/1134/Fall-Harvest-Festival
Overnight Adventure: A Night Under the Stars, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Overnight Adventures for ages 5-17 let families and groups spend the night exploring interactive exhibitions, conducting experiments and meeting new people. Explore celestial objects in outer space, find out what makes up shooting stars and make your own comet model. $80. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org
Peace, Love & Elephant, Sunday, 8-10 a.m. The event showcases the zoo's African elephants and includes zoo admission for the day, an exclusive tram ride through the park, a one-hour yoga class with the elephants, complimentary water bottle and private zookeeper-led elephant talk. $35-$45. Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. zoomiami.org/
Melody's Mostly Musical Day, Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Live show with piano, storytelling, and bonus surprises at all three shows. Free. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest. pinecrestgardens.org
Family Day at The Bass Museum of Art, Sunday, 2-4 p.m. The free, monthly program includes a Design Challenge, action guides for gallery exploration, performances and special guests. Free. The Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. thebass.org/events/family-days
Blessing of the Animals & Festival, Sunday, 3 p.m. All God’s creatures and their families are invited to be individually blessed. Activities include demonstrations by the Boynton Beach K-9 unit, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit and Pet Parade – complete with ribbons. Free. Saint Joseph’s Church, 3300 S. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach. stjoesweb.org
S'more Science, Sunday, 5-6 p.m. The campfire program features the gooey treat and a different science-related presentation each month. September's topic is Crafty Creations. Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, 1801 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton. $3-$5. gumbolimbo.org
Actions For Change Food and Music Festival, Sunday, 5-10 p.m. Parkland students will debut a new album, "Wake Up America" which was written by Marjorie Stoneman Douglas students and spearheaded by musical legend, Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary. Chefs will fly in from across the globe to provide food at the event. Musical artists include Michael Franti & Spearhead, Nahko, Skip Marley, Carrie Manolakos, Friends of Peter Yarrow of Peter and Paul and Mary. $45-$295. Pine Trails Park, 10555 Trails End, Parkland. actionsforchange.com
