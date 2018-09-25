What to do with the kids: Fall festivals begin in South Florida

Fall festivals begin in South Florida this weekend -- despite expected temperatures in the 90s -- and several cultural fests are planned.

The Miccosukee Indian tribe is hosting an American Indian Day Festival on Saturday, a Junior Carnival is planned in Lauderhill, and Coconut Creek plans an ArtsFest.

Families can stay cool with Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party, which wrapped up a run in Sunrise earlier this month and is playing at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami this weekend.

Other top events for families this weekend include:

ArtNEST Delray First Anniversary Celebration, Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy free art activities for kids, face painting, a live art demonstration by artNEST instructors, pizza, beverages, a birthday cake and tours of the studio. Free. ArtNEST Delray, 2275 S. Federal Highway #340, Delray Beach. artnestdelray.com

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party, Thursday through Sunday. Tinker Bell takes audiences on a trip through Captain Hook's treasure map as they look for clues, along with characters from "Coco," "Moana," "Beauty and the Beast," "Frozen," "Aladdin," "Toy Story" and "The Little Mermaid." $16-$70. AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. aaarena.com

Archimedes --- Artisans of Florence, daily. The new traveling exhibit “The Science of Archimedes” is now open, exploring the mind of Greek scholar Archimedes, whose discoveries transformed the fields of mathematics, science and engineering. $13-$16. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. mods.org

"The Science of Archimedes" is now open at the Museum of Discovery and Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Festive Fridays at Southland Mall, 6-8 p.m. Kick off the fall season with Art & Juice at Festive Fridays, where kids can create a spooktacular painting from 6-8 p.m. at Center Court. Free. Southland Mall, 20505 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay. mysouthlandmall.com

Nights at the Museum, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Guests of all ages enjoy extended hours of exploration at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium. The night includes planetarium shows and a chance to view the night sky in Palm Beach County's only public observatory. $6-$13.95. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org

¿Qué Pasa USA? Today, Friday through Sunday. The 1970s television show about a Cuban family in Miami is back with original cast members in a new Spanglish stage production.

¿Qué Pasa USA? Today, Friday through Sunday. The 1970s television show about a Cuban family in Miami is back with original cast members Steven Bauer, Ana Margo, Connie Ramirez and Barbara Ann Martin in a new Spanglish stage production. $39-$199. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. arshtcenter.org

Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Friday, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy live cultural performances and music, face painting, arts and crafts, dominoes, vendors and more. Free. Mall of the Americas, 7795 W. Flagler St, Miami. MalloftheAmericas.com

Fall Festival at Bedners Farm Fresh Market, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 28. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, pony rides for $5, and animal park admission for $10 featuring a petting area, exotic area, feeding area, camels and animal encounters with a sloth, lemur and kangaroo. Saturdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Bedner’s Market, 10066 Lee Road, Boynton Beach. bedners.com

Charlotte Davy, then 2, picks out a pumkin at Bedner Farms in Boynton Beach.

Children with Special Needs Family Resource Fair, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Families with children with special needs can enjoy a fun and informative day with giveaways, refreshments, entertainment, a quiet area and more. Parents can learn about resources available through special needs organizations in Broward County, while the kids participate in a variety of fun activities. The Signature Grand, 6900 State Road 84, Davie. jdch.com/calendar/special-needs

American Indian Day, Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Learn about the heritage and customs of the Miccosukees and other Native American tribes. Enjoy carnival rides, airboat rides, water slides, alligator wrestling shows, arts and crafts, authentic foods and live performers, including the band Los Lobos. Free admission; some activities have a fee. Toys will be collected for Toys for Tots. Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave, Miami. https://bit.ly/2IeUMfp

ArtsFest, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. A day of fine art, entertainment and food trucks. Local artists will display their artwork, plus arts and crafts for the kids and live music. Free. Coconut Creek Community Center, 1100 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek. https://bit.ly/2NG7tG0

Pinto’s Farm Pumpkin Patch, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Enjoy food, photos and pumpkin picking. Admission includes pedal boats rides, tractor rides, pony rides, race track and access to the children’s zoo. Last admission is at 4:30 p.m. $15 online, $19 at gate. Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami. pintofarm.com

Family Fun Day, Saturday, 12-3 p.m. Enjoy free food, music, dominoes, swimming and a splash pad, and register to vote. Caporella Aquatic Center, 9300 NW 58th St., Tamarac. tamarac.org/231/Special-Events