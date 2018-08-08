What to do with the kids this weekend: Shark Day, Monster Truck Jam

It’s the final weekend before school begins in Palm Beach and Broward counties, so back-to-school events again dominate the events schedule.

They include an immunization fair at the Lauderhill Mall, Back 2 School Weekend at Flamingo Gardens, and a Back to School Luau at Festival Marketplace.

But there is plenty to distract families from school, as well, including a Sushi and Stroll at the Morikami Museum, the Monster Truck Jam at the BB&T Center and a ComicCon in Sunrise.

Our picks for top family events this weekend in South Florida include the following:

Food Truck Series, Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m. Bring picnic blankets and sample an array of foods and desserts. Free. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. wellingtonfl.gov

Sunset Celebration, Thursday, 6-9 p.m. This free weekly art show features over 35 artists and local musicians. Sailfish Marina, 98 Lake Drive, Palm Beach Shores. sailfishmarina.com/sunset-celebration/

“Tarzan,” Thursday, 7 p.m. The Performance Project presents the musical based on the Disney animated film and performed by summer theater campers. The score by Phil Collins includes such songs as "Two Worlds," "You'll Be in My Heart" and "Son of Man." $9-$10. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. browardcenter.org

#MakeAnImpact, Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Youth Empowerment Workshops are intensive, high-energy sessions that promote youth empowerment. African-American Research Library​​ & Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. bit.ly/2vsLBCU

Back to School Bash, Friday, 3-7 p.m. Enjoy school supply giveaways and fun back-to-school activities. Free. Monkey Joe's, 6250 Lantana Road, Bay 18, Lake Worth. facebook.com/events/238254456789006

Food In Motion: Second Fridays, 5-11 p.m. Artisan food market, food trucks, vegan options, gourmet baked goods and playground for kids. Bring seating and games. Free. Feldman Park, 310 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. facebook.com/events/1744689652505645

Sushi & Stroll Summer Walks, Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Take a self-guided tour through the gardens at sunset. Hear the taiko drumming group Fushu Daiko (6:30, 7:15 and 8 p.m.) Performances sold on a first-come, first-served basis for $3. Also enjoy sake, beer, Pan-Asian cuisine and food trucks. $5-$7. Morikami Museum & Japanese Garden, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. morikami.org/event/sushi-stroll/

TGIFamily: Back to School, Friday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Enjoy free entertainment and activities by South Florida Science Center, PB Farmyards, Balloon Masterz Entertainment face painting and balloon twisting, a DJ and more. Free. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. cityplace.com

Splash In Space, Friday, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy games, movies, splash water park time, bounce house, prizes. All ages. Preregistration and prepayment required. $6. Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. broward.org/Parks/ThingsToDo/

Laser Shows, Friday, 7-10 p.m. Jam out under the full-dome planetarium, while the sounds of the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Daft Punk and Michael Jackson merge with dazzling laser light visuals. Shows include iPop at 7 p.m., Laser U2 at 8 p.m. and Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon at 9 p.m. $10-$12. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org/

“The Last Jedi,” Friday, 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating for the outdoor screening of the PG-13 rated film. Free. Waterfront Commons, 100 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. wpb.org/Screen-on-the-Green

Music Under the Stars, Friday, 7-9 p.m. Hear B Side Jones (Funk/Rock). Bring Lawn chairs and blankets. Free. The Great Lawn, corner of Atlantic and Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach. pompanobeachfl.gov

“The Lego Ninjago Movie,” Friday, 8 p.m. Bring seating for the outdoor screening of the PG rated 2017 film. Free. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. wellingtonfl.gov

Youth Fishing Derby, Saturday, 7:30-10 a.m. Free event for ages 3-12. Don't forget to bring your fishing pole and bait. Free. Pine Trails Park Fishing Pier, 10555 Trails End, Parkland. cityofparkland.org/fishing

Back to School Extravaganza, Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy a hot and nutritious breakfast, book bag and school supplies giveaway, hair care and salon services, one complete school uniform and informative seminars. Free. Hope Church of Christ, 1800 N. State Road 7, Hollywood. hopechurchofchrist.org

