What to do with the kids this weekend: Shark Day, Monster Truck Jam

It’s the final weekend before school begins in Palm Beach and Broward counties, so back-to-school events again dominate the events schedule.
They include an immunization fair at the Lauderhill Mall, Back 2 School Weekend at Flamingo Gardens, and a Back to School Luau at Festival Marketplace.
But there is plenty to distract families from school, as well, including a Sushi and Stroll at the Morikami Museum, the Monster Truck Jam at the BB&T Center and a ComicCon in Sunrise.
Our picks for top family events this weekend in South Florida include the following:
Food Truck Series, Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m. Bring picnic blankets and sample an array of foods and desserts. Free. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. wellingtonfl.gov
Sunset Celebration, Thursday, 6-9 p.m. This free weekly art show features over 35 artists and local musicians. Sailfish Marina, 98 Lake Drive, Palm Beach Shores. sailfishmarina.com/sunset-celebration/
“Tarzan,” Thursday, 7 p.m. The Performance Project presents the musical based on the Disney animated film and performed by summer theater campers. The score by Phil Collins includes such songs as "Two Worlds," "You'll Be in My Heart" and "Son of Man." $9-$10. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. browardcenter.org
#MakeAnImpact, Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Youth Empowerment Workshops are intensive, high-energy sessions that promote youth empowerment. African-American Research Library & Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. bit.ly/2vsLBCU
Back to School Bash, Friday, 3-7 p.m. Enjoy school supply giveaways and fun back-to-school activities. Free. Monkey Joe's, 6250 Lantana Road, Bay 18, Lake Worth. facebook.com/events/238254456789006
Food In Motion: Second Fridays, 5-11 p.m. Artisan food market, food trucks, vegan options, gourmet baked goods and playground for kids. Bring seating and games. Free. Feldman Park, 310 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. facebook.com/events/1744689652505645
Sushi & Stroll Summer Walks, Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Take a self-guided tour through the gardens at sunset. Hear the taiko drumming group Fushu Daiko (6:30, 7:15 and 8 p.m.) Performances sold on a first-come, first-served basis for $3. Also enjoy sake, beer, Pan-Asian cuisine and food trucks. $5-$7. Morikami Museum & Japanese Garden, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. morikami.org/event/sushi-stroll/
TGIFamily: Back to School, Friday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Enjoy free entertainment and activities by South Florida Science Center, PB Farmyards, Balloon Masterz Entertainment face painting and balloon twisting, a DJ and more. Free. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. cityplace.com
Splash In Space, Friday, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy games, movies, splash water park time, bounce house, prizes. All ages. Preregistration and prepayment required. $6. Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. broward.org/Parks/ThingsToDo/
Laser Shows, Friday, 7-10 p.m. Jam out under the full-dome planetarium, while the sounds of the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Daft Punk and Michael Jackson merge with dazzling laser light visuals. Shows include iPop at 7 p.m., Laser U2 at 8 p.m. and Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon at 9 p.m. $10-$12. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org/
“The Last Jedi,” Friday, 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating for the outdoor screening of the PG-13 rated film. Free. Waterfront Commons, 100 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. wpb.org/Screen-on-the-Green
Music Under the Stars, Friday, 7-9 p.m. Hear B Side Jones (Funk/Rock). Bring Lawn chairs and blankets. Free. The Great Lawn, corner of Atlantic and Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach. pompanobeachfl.gov
“The Lego Ninjago Movie,” Friday, 8 p.m. Bring seating for the outdoor screening of the PG rated 2017 film. Free. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. wellingtonfl.gov
Youth Fishing Derby, Saturday, 7:30-10 a.m. Free event for ages 3-12. Don't forget to bring your fishing pole and bait. Free. Pine Trails Park Fishing Pier, 10555 Trails End, Parkland. cityofparkland.org/fishing
Back to School Extravaganza, Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy a hot and nutritious breakfast, book bag and school supplies giveaway, hair care and salon services, one complete school uniform and informative seminars. Free. Hope Church of Christ, 1800 N. State Road 7, Hollywood. hopechurchofchrist.org
Sensory Friendly Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Explore the museum in a sensory-modified supportive setting with limited admission and sound and lighting adjustments. Speak to various health professional such as occupational therapists. Enjoy a sensory-friendly stage performance and participate in a variety of sensory-based activities. Free. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org
Back 2 School Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Families can explore the whimsical glass and metal creatures of the Glasstudio Borowski “Fables & Fairytales” exhibit throughout the gardens.There will also be crafts, contests, games, train rides, water slides and DJ Digital Anarchy spinning popular tunes. $12.95-$19.95. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org
Artfull Saturday, Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "Fun With Snakes" is the theme of the monthly family-friendly fine art and culture program. Families can tour the museum and take part in a fun, hands-on make-and-take art project. $4-$5. Coral Springs Museum of Art, 2855 Coral Springs Drive. coralspringsmuseum.org
Free Family Day at Perez Art Museum Miami, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission the second Saturday of the month with activities for families from 1-4 p.m., including family-friendly tours and chances for children to create art. Free. Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. pamm.org
Luna’s Birthday Party, Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Celebrate the nature center's sea turtle ambassador with crafts, games and ice cream in the Butterfly Garden. The party also includes an awards ceremony for the summer 2018 Luna short story contest. Free. Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, 1801 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton. gumbolimbo.org
Shark Day, Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kids can make shark tooth necklaces and paper shark jaws, plus hear local shark experts share their research and answer questions. The film "The Meg," about a giant megaladon, will be playing in the IMAX theater. $13-$16. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. mods.org
Summer Spectacular Family BBQ/Picnic, Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Broward County Knights of Columbus’ family picnic fundraiser includes hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, chips, fruit, desserts, iced tea and lemonade, water and soda. The BBQ is 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. with fun and games 1-3 p.m. Florida Panthers, Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Lauderhill Fire Department will also participate. Opening ceremony at 10 a.m. $15. All Saints Catholic Church, 10900 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise. floridakofc.org
The Big Give Back- Keeping Kids Safe Mentally and Physically, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy pedestrian and bike safety demonstrations, free helmets and safety gear, free child ID kits, a child talent show, music, food, activities, games, prizes, contests, giveaways, child self-defense demonstrations, and free backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year for the first 500 children. Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. biggiveback.org
Broward Sheriff’s Office’s National Night Out, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The family-friendly event is a great opportunity to connect with neighbors, learn safety tips and view BSO assets such as bloodhounds, SWAT and fire rescue. Free. Lauderdale Lakes Municipal Complex, 4300 NW 36th St., Lauderdale Lakes. lauderdalelakes.org
Hachimaki Headband Craft, Saturday, 12-3 p.m. Families can personalize their own hachimaki headband, commonly worn during festivals and other events in Japan. $9-$15. Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. morikami.org
Artful Learning - Children's Art Class, Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to come have fun with art and science on the weekends at Manatee Lagoon. Registration required. Parents must stay on site. Free. Manatee Lagoon FPL Eco-Discovery Center, 6000 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. visitmanateelagoon.com
Monster Jam, Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. With jaw-dropping displays and gravity-defying feats by such celebrity trucks as Grave Digger, Max-D and El Toro Loco. Drivers push the trucks to their limits in freestyle, two-wheel skills and racing competitions. $20 - $70. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise. thebbtcenter.com
Free Back2School Dance Party, Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Celebrate the end of the summer with a free family-friendly, high-energy Back 2 School Dance Party. Join us for a rocking good time of dancing and light refreshments. Free. Quality Time Dance Studio, 7232-B Taft St, Hollywood. qualitytimestudio.com
Anti-Bullying Workshop, Saturday, 2:30-4 p.m. Ages 7-13. Must register online. Learn about bullying in one big group (what is bullying and how to identify it) and at the end go over a quick overview and pact that you should not bully and you will help end bullying. Learn self defense and role-play different situations. Free. John Wai Martial Arts, 222 S. University Drive, Plantation. bit.ly/antibullyworkshop
Food Truck Safari, Saturday, 4:30-9 p.m. Explore the zoo while you enjoying gourmet food trucks. There's live music, a cash bar and a local craft brewery tap-takeover. $11.95. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. palmbeachzoo.org
Dania After Dark: Free Street Festival, Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Live music from local bands and musicians, pop-up shops with local makers, artisans, designers and brands, and vintage dealers. Free. SW First Ave., near Dania Beach City Hall, 100 Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach. daniaafterdark.com
Junior Aqua Lab, Sunday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Explore scientific wonders at Manatee Lagoon. Activities will vary and are geared towards children ages 9-14. Parents must stay on site. Registration required. Free. Manatee Lagoon FPL Eco-Discovery Center, 6000 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. visitmanateelagoon.com
Back to School Luau, Sunday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy music, fire eaters, hula dancers, a free giveaway of 1,000 backpacks, sand art, a Moana meet-and-greet, bounce houses, a mechanical surfer ride, food and treats, and free popcorn. Free. Festival Marketplace, 2900 W. Sample Road, Pompano Beach. Register at ShopFestival.com/Events.
CityPlace Doral End of Summer Family Bash, Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Ring in the new school year with face painters, arts and crafts booths, live music, strolling entertainers, bubble machines, inflatable sports games and other carnival-themed amusements. The huge block party will also feature the Florida Panthers Video Game Truck, equipped with three PlayStation 4 consoles with the new NHL ’18 by EA Sports game, and the Panthers will have giveaways on their prize wheel such as towels, drawstring backpacks, pop sockets, foam pucks and more. CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral. cityplacedoral.com/events
Sunrise ComicCon, Sunday, 12-7 p.m. Enjoy special guests, open-play gaming systems, panels, demonstrations, a cosplay contest, food trucks and vendors. $10-$20. Sunrise Civic Center, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise. sunrisefl.gov
Young At Art Re-tooled Workshop at IKEA, Sunday, 4-6 p.m. Free, hands-on art activity where kids can learn about sustainability by making functional, "re-tooled" artwork to take home with them. Free. IKEA Sunrise, 151 NW 136th Ave., Sunrise. ikea.com/us/en/store/sunrise/activities
