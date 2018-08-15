What to do with kids this weekend: Museums, train rides, exotic pets

It’s hot outside, so this is a great weekend to take advantage of indoor fun, such as the Free Third Friday at Miami Children’s Museum, the “Rescue!” exhibit at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale and “Saturday Morning Cartoons” at Young at Art Museum in Davie.
The Frost Museum of Science in Miami has laser light shows this Friday as well as longer museum hours (until 8:30 p.m.) on Saturdays through Labor Day. The Frost also has a special Member Evening this Friday to explore the “Power of Poison” museum take-over.
In Palm Beach County, the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium has an Exotic Pet Amnesty Day on Sunday with pet adoptions and pet experts providing a close look at exotic species.
Here is our list of top events for families this weekend:
Family Fun Night: Movie Mania, Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Watch a free film with the family on a 22-foot screen in Center Court, near the Food Court. Families are encouraged to bring their own seating. The first 100 kids to check in will receive a goody bag. Free popcorn. Mall of the Americas, 7795 W. Flagler St., Miami. MalloftheAmericas.com
Food Truck Series, Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m. Bring picnic blankets to sit and enjoy an array of foods and desserts for purchase from the food trucks. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. wellingtonfl.gov
Homework Center Meet & Greet with School Supplies Giveaway, Thursday, 4-7:30 p.m. Meet the Homework Center teachers. Free refreshments and free school supplies for elementary students who register for the Homework Center at the event (while supplies last). KidSpace – 3rd Floor, Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. For more information, call 561-868-7703.
Free Third Fridays at Miami Children's Museum, Friday, 4-8 p.m. Visitors can roam the museum free of charge. Due to the number of visitors on Free Third Fridays, we suggest leaving strollers at home or in the car. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org
ArtsPark Funtastic Fridays & Movie Nights, Friday, 5-10 p.m. Family fun with a DJ, face painter, games, bounce houses and a movie that starts at 8 p.m. Free. ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle Hollywood, Hollywood. hollywoodfl.org
IFE-ILE Afro-Cuban Dance Festival, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy a performance parade at Dominos' Park in Little Havana and two days of exciting dance workshops with live accompaniment. Koubek Center at Miami Dade College, 2705 SW Third St., Miami. ife-ile.org/festival/register.htm
Movie Daze & Food Truck Frenzy, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Pack your chairs and blankets and enjoy a variety of food truck vendors and a free movie at Riviera Beach’s Bicentennial Park. Free. Bicentennial Park, 190 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach. rbcra.com/events-calendar
Laser Fridays, Friday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Get ready to rock under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome on the first and third Friday. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, Beyonce to the Beatles, music from some of the greatest artists of our time is fused with old-school laser light visuals. Music changes with each show. Check schedule for line-up. $8-$10. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org
“Peter Rabbit,” Friday, 8 p.m. Bring seating for the outdoor screening of the PG-rated 2018 film. Free. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. wellingtonfl.gov
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Friday through Sunday, 7 p.m. Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to utter despair. But through it all, the sweet, joyful innocence of the Peanuts gang stays true. $15-$20. Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. solchildren.org
SW Focal Point August Flea Market & Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Southwest Focal Point Community Center, 301 NW 103rd Ave., Pembroke Pines. ppines.com/fleamarketapp
Back to School Food Demo and Tasting, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The UF/IFAS Extension Family Nutrition Program will teach how to prepare "low-cost, healthy, easy and tasty" meals. Thirty-minute sessions will run continuously in English, Spanish and Creole. Also enjoy sampling, essential oils and basic health assessments from FL Blue. Fullei Fresh, 400 NE 67th St., Miami. fulleifresh.com
Brain Sparks, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Students in grades 6-8 can explore real brains, view fluorescent glowing micro-brains and participate in brain-related activities. Snacks and lunch included. $10. STEM Studio, 1209 Main St., Jupiter. sfsciencecenter.org
Model Train Rides, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Trains depart the station every few minutes except in case of rain or lightning. Pregnant women cannot ride for their own safety. An adult must ride with kids under 10. $1.50 per ride, regardless of age. Park admission, $1.50 per person. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Road, Coconut Creek. livesteamers.org
Summer Snowballs Holiday Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for sale include homemade and creative crafts, wreaths and ornaments, clothing, unique gifts, essential oils, jewelry, baked goods, candles and soap, food and drinks, pictures and more. $5. Academy for Positive Learning, 1200 N. Dixie Highway, Lake Worth. listenlearncare.org
Barnes & Noble Storytime, Saturday, 11 a.m. Storytime and activities for kids, based on a different book each week. Free. Barnes & Noble locations throughout South Florida. stores.barnesandnoble.com/events
Baby Sleep Education, Saturday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Free class for new and expecting parents with tips on baby’s sleep cycle, developmental leaps and crib safety. Pediatric Associates, 9611 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. bit.ly/2wa32Yz
Artful Learning - Children's Art Class, Saturday and Sunday. Children ages 6-12 are invited to have fun with art and science at Manatee Lagoon on Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m., and on Sunday,12:30-2 p.m. Registration required. Parents must stay on site during the class. Free. Manatee Lagoon FPL Eco-Discovery Center, 6000 N Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. visitmanateelagoon.com/event/artful-learning/
Code Palm Beach, Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Ages 7-17 learn how to code, develop websites, apps, programs and games and explore technology in an informal and creative environment. In addition to learning to code, attendees meet like-minded people and are exposed to the possibilities of technology. Free. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org
Parents Night Out at Gecko ParX Family Trampoline and Action Park, Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Parents can drop off children ages 6-12 for supervised fun. Kids will enjoy exhilarating attractions including trampolines, dodgeball, two basketball slam dunk courts, ropes course, parkour course, ninja warrior course, and more. $19.99. Gecko Parx, 3305 Corporate Ave., Weston. geckoparx.com/product/parents-night-out/
Just for Me Morning, Sunday, 8-9:30 a.m. Frost Science invites families and individuals with special needs for a sensory-friendly morning of hands-on exploration and discovery. Designed to be a comfortable and welcoming environment for individuals of all abilities, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy select exhibitions and a Frost Planetarium show, without the crowd. This special morning will feature select exhibitions, including the Aquarium and the MeLaβ. Free. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org/event/just-for-me-morning-3/
Exotic Pet Amnesty Day, Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants can surrender exotic pets with no penalties and watch them put up for adoption, see live exotic animals up close and talk to experts about their care. Free. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org
Be Kind to Animals – All Critters Matter, Sunday, 11 a.m. Each Sunday guests are introduced to a featured animal. Free. Sawgrass Nature Center & Wildlife Hospital, 3000 Sportsplex Drive, Coral Springs. sawgrassnaturecenter.org
West Palm Beach Food and Music Summer Fest, Sunday, 2-10 p.m. Celebrating the best ethnic food and music in West Palm Beach, plus a Kids Zone, cook off and more. $35-$100. Bicentennial Park, 190 E 13th St., Riviera Beach. wpbsummerfest.com
Complimentary Kids DIY Workshop, Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Hands on fun for kids ages 5-12. Children create an arrangement that they get to take home, get a guided tour of the flower store, and learn all that goes into flower arrangements on a larger scale. Must be registered to attend. Free. Field of Flowers, 5101 S. University Dr., Davie. fieldofflowers.com
Sunday on the Waterfront, Sunday, 4-7 p.m. This family-friendly concert series is held year round on the third Sunday of each month along the Flagler Drive waterfront on the Waterfront Commons, Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Free. Meyer Ampitheater, 105 Evernia St., West Palm Beach. wpb.org
editor@sfparenting.com
