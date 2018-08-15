What to do with kids this weekend: Museums, train rides, exotic pets

It’s hot outside, so this is a great weekend to take advantage of indoor fun, such as the Free Third Friday at Miami Children’s Museum, the “Rescue!” exhibit at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale and “Saturday Morning Cartoons” at Young at Art Museum in Davie.

The Frost Museum of Science in Miami has laser light shows this Friday as well as longer museum hours (until 8:30 p.m.) on Saturdays through Labor Day. The Frost also has a special Member Evening this Friday to explore the “Power of Poison” museum take-over.

In Palm Beach County, the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium has an Exotic Pet Amnesty Day on Sunday with pet adoptions and pet experts providing a close look at exotic species.

Here is our list of top events for families this weekend:

Family Fun Night: Movie Mania, Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Watch a free film with the family on a 22-foot screen in Center Court, near the Food Court. Families are encouraged to bring their own seating. The first 100 kids to check in will receive a goody bag. Free popcorn. Mall of the Americas, 7795 W. Flagler St., Miami. MalloftheAmericas.com

Food Truck Series, Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m. Bring picnic blankets to sit and enjoy an array of foods and desserts for purchase from the food trucks. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. wellingtonfl.gov

Homework Center Meet & Greet with School Supplies Giveaway, Thursday, 4-7:30 p.m. Meet the Homework Center teachers. Free refreshments and free school supplies for elementary students who register for the Homework Center at the event (while supplies last). KidSpace – 3rd Floor, Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. For more information, call 561-868-7703.

Free Third Fridays at Miami Children's Museum, Friday, 4-8 p.m. Visitors can roam the museum free of charge. Due to the number of visitors on Free Third Fridays, we suggest leaving strollers at home or in the car. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org

ArtsPark Funtastic Fridays & Movie Nights, Friday, 5-10 p.m. Family fun with a DJ, face painter, games, bounce houses and a movie that starts at 8 p.m. Free. ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle Hollywood, Hollywood. hollywoodfl.org

IFE-ILE Afro-Cuban Dance Festival, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy a performance parade at Dominos' Park in Little Havana and two days of exciting dance workshops with live accompaniment. Koubek Center at Miami Dade College, 2705 SW Third St., Miami. ife-ile.org/festival/register.htm

Movie Daze & Food Truck Frenzy, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Pack your chairs and blankets and enjoy a variety of food truck vendors and a free movie at Riviera Beach’s Bicentennial Park. Free. Bicentennial Park, 190 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach. rbcra.com/events-calendar

Laser Fridays, Friday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Get ready to rock under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome on the first and third Friday. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, Beyonce to the Beatles, music from some of the greatest artists of our time is fused with old-school laser light visuals. Music changes with each show. Check schedule for line-up. $8-$10. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org

“Peter Rabbit,” Friday, 8 p.m. Bring seating for the outdoor screening of the PG-rated 2018 film. Free. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. wellingtonfl.gov

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Friday through Sunday, 7 p.m. Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to utter despair. But through it all, the sweet, joyful innocence of the Peanuts gang stays true. $15-$20. Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. solchildren.org

SW Focal Point August Flea Market & Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Southwest Focal Point Community Center, 301 NW 103rd Ave., Pembroke Pines. ppines.com/fleamarketapp

Back to School Food Demo and Tasting, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The UF/IFAS Extension Family Nutrition Program will teach how to prepare "low-cost, healthy, easy and tasty" meals. Thirty-minute sessions will run continuously in English, Spanish and Creole. Also enjoy sampling, essential oils and basic health assessments from FL Blue. Fullei Fresh, 400 NE 67th St., Miami. fulleifresh.com

Brain Sparks, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Students in grades 6-8 can explore real brains, view fluorescent glowing micro-brains and participate in brain-related activities. Snacks and lunch included. $10. STEM Studio, 1209 Main St., Jupiter. sfsciencecenter.org