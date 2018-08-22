Kids fun for the weekend: Our Kids World Fun Fest, outdoor concerts

Our Kids World Family Fun Fest is the biggest family event of the weekend, bringing games, animal shows, a mini race track and characters to the indoor Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds. There is also a family overnight adventure at the Frost Museum of Science, an art show at Lauderdale Comics and free events in Hollywood’s Circle.

Our top picks for family fun this weekend in South Florida include the following:

The Lion Guard: The Exhibit, through Sept. 2. Visit the Miami Children’s Museum for the final days of the “Lion Guard” exhibit, which takes guests on an adventure through the pride lands where they’ll be inspired to protect the circle of life. $15-$20. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org

Food Truck Series, Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m. Bring picnic blankets to enjoy an array of foods and desserts. Free admission. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. wellingtonfl.gov

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers - Free Concert for Gwen Graham, Thursday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. This free concert is a political event for the Democratic candidate for governor, so make sure you agree with the politics before bringing your family to this free event at ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 N. Young Circle in Hollywood. Gates open at 6 p.m. facebook.com/events/221157078553034/

Pirates and Princesses Party, Friday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Little pirates, swashbucklers and princesses ages 2-5, plus their parents, can walk the plank, dig for treasure and enjoy other fun activities for gold coins and prizes. $5 per child. Patch Reef Park Community Center, 2000 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. 561-367-7035

Funtastic Friday and Movie Night, 5-10 p.m. A DJ spins tunes while kids kick off their shoes and bounce the night away in inflatables, plus games and crafts projects from 5-8 p.m. Movie “Nine Lives” (rated PG) starts at 8 p.m. Bring seating. ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle in Hollywood. hollywoodfl.org

Frost Science Overnight Adventure, Friday to Saturday. Designed for families and youth groups with kids ages 5-17, Overnight Adventures allow guests to spend the night exploring the museum’s exhibitions, conducting experiments and sleeping under the oculus window of the 500,000-gallon aquarium. This month’s adventure focuses on dinosaurs and includes the Feathers to the Stars exhibition, an animal encounter with an alligator, make your own take-home fossils, rooftop stargazing and a Frost Planetarium show. $80 per person includes dinner and breakfast. frostscience.org/overnights

Quiksilver Generations Movie Premiere, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Join Island Water Sports to watch "Generations, The Movie,” which celebrates the past, present and future of surfing with features from IWS team riders Tanner Strohmenger and Reef Coote. Meet Quiksilver CEO Bob McNight. Enjoy free food, beer and giveaways. Free. Island Water Sports, 1985 NE Second St., Deerfield Beach. facebook.com/events/540622203022542/

Movies in The Park, Friday, 8-11 p.m. Bring your blankets and chairs for an evening of movie watching under the stars along beautiful Biscayne Bay on the fourth Friday of each month. Watch “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Dress as your favorite Star Wars character (from any movie) to enter the costume contest and win prizes. Free. Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Miami. coconutgrove.com/summerevents/movies-in-the-park/

Marine Market, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Vendors selling boating and marine goods, fishing derby, waterslides, games, family fun and a mechanical shark. Free. Festival Marketplace, 2900 W. Sample Road, Pompano Beach. shopfestival.com/events/marine-market

Our Kids World Family Fun Fest, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy two stages of entertainment, games, animal shows and a petting zoo, a mini race track, a sports zone and character meet-and-greets inside the air-conditioned Expo Center at The South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Adults $10. Kids 12 and under $5, or free with ticket printed from adayforkids.com. Tickets and all-day wristbands for the inflatables are sold separately.

Kids’ Club Safari Party, Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Interact with Lion Country Safari animals. Keepers will help kids explore how hedgehogs hunt for dinner, how big a tortoise can grow, and if owls really are wise. Kids will enjoy specially crafted drinks from Starbucks, crafts, an interactive photo booth and raffle prizes. Free. RSVP at kidsclub@thegardensmall.com. Kids’ Clubhouse in Nordstrom Court, The Gardens Mall. 3101 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens. thegardensmall.com

Family Fun Day, Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy trackless train, magician, balloon twisters, face painters, games, bounce houses, stage entertainment and food samples. Delray Marketplace, 14851 Lyons Road, Suite 121, Delray Beach. Event will move to Sunday in case of rain. delraymarket.com

Art Storytime, Saturday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Every fourth Saturday, 3- to 5-year-olds and their caregivers enjoy a museum story reading followed by a related art activity. Pre-registration required. Free for children. Adults must pay general museum admission. Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd. pamm.org/artstorytime