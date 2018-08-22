Kids fun for the weekend: Our Kids World Fun Fest, outdoor concerts

Our Kids World Family Fun Fest is the biggest family event of the weekend, bringing games, animal shows, a mini race track and characters to the indoor Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds. There is also a family overnight adventure at the Frost Museum of Science, an art show at Lauderdale Comics and free events in Hollywood’s Circle.
Our top picks for family fun this weekend in South Florida include the following:
The Lion Guard: The Exhibit, through Sept. 2. Visit the Miami Children’s Museum for the final days of the “Lion Guard” exhibit, which takes guests on an adventure through the pride lands where they’ll be inspired to protect the circle of life. $15-$20. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org
Food Truck Series, Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m. Bring picnic blankets to enjoy an array of foods and desserts. Free admission. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. wellingtonfl.gov
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers - Free Concert for Gwen Graham, Thursday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. This free concert is a political event for the Democratic candidate for governor, so make sure you agree with the politics before bringing your family to this free event at ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 N. Young Circle in Hollywood. Gates open at 6 p.m. facebook.com/events/221157078553034/
Pirates and Princesses Party, Friday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Little pirates, swashbucklers and princesses ages 2-5, plus their parents, can walk the plank, dig for treasure and enjoy other fun activities for gold coins and prizes. $5 per child. Patch Reef Park Community Center, 2000 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. 561-367-7035
Funtastic Friday and Movie Night, 5-10 p.m. A DJ spins tunes while kids kick off their shoes and bounce the night away in inflatables, plus games and crafts projects from 5-8 p.m. Movie “Nine Lives” (rated PG) starts at 8 p.m. Bring seating. ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle in Hollywood. hollywoodfl.org
Frost Science Overnight Adventure, Friday to Saturday. Designed for families and youth groups with kids ages 5-17, Overnight Adventures allow guests to spend the night exploring the museum’s exhibitions, conducting experiments and sleeping under the oculus window of the 500,000-gallon aquarium. This month’s adventure focuses on dinosaurs and includes the Feathers to the Stars exhibition, an animal encounter with an alligator, make your own take-home fossils, rooftop stargazing and a Frost Planetarium show. $80 per person includes dinner and breakfast. frostscience.org/overnights
Quiksilver Generations Movie Premiere, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Join Island Water Sports to watch "Generations, The Movie,” which celebrates the past, present and future of surfing with features from IWS team riders Tanner Strohmenger and Reef Coote. Meet Quiksilver CEO Bob McNight. Enjoy free food, beer and giveaways. Free. Island Water Sports, 1985 NE Second St., Deerfield Beach. facebook.com/events/540622203022542/
Movies in The Park, Friday, 8-11 p.m. Bring your blankets and chairs for an evening of movie watching under the stars along beautiful Biscayne Bay on the fourth Friday of each month. Watch “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Dress as your favorite Star Wars character (from any movie) to enter the costume contest and win prizes. Free. Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Miami. coconutgrove.com/summerevents/movies-in-the-park/
Marine Market, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Vendors selling boating and marine goods, fishing derby, waterslides, games, family fun and a mechanical shark. Free. Festival Marketplace, 2900 W. Sample Road, Pompano Beach. shopfestival.com/events/marine-market
Our Kids World Family Fun Fest, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy two stages of entertainment, games, animal shows and a petting zoo, a mini race track, a sports zone and character meet-and-greets inside the air-conditioned Expo Center at The South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Adults $10. Kids 12 and under $5, or free with ticket printed from adayforkids.com. Tickets and all-day wristbands for the inflatables are sold separately.
Kids’ Club Safari Party, Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Interact with Lion Country Safari animals. Keepers will help kids explore how hedgehogs hunt for dinner, how big a tortoise can grow, and if owls really are wise. Kids will enjoy specially crafted drinks from Starbucks, crafts, an interactive photo booth and raffle prizes. Free. RSVP at kidsclub@thegardensmall.com. Kids’ Clubhouse in Nordstrom Court, The Gardens Mall. 3101 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens. thegardensmall.com
Family Fun Day, Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy trackless train, magician, balloon twisters, face painters, games, bounce houses, stage entertainment and food samples. Delray Marketplace, 14851 Lyons Road, Suite 121, Delray Beach. Event will move to Sunday in case of rain. delraymarket.com
Art Storytime, Saturday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Every fourth Saturday, 3- to 5-year-olds and their caregivers enjoy a museum story reading followed by a related art activity. Pre-registration required. Free for children. Adults must pay general museum admission. Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd. pamm.org/artstorytime
Storytime and Activities Featuring “We Don't Eat Our Classmates,” Saturday, 11 a.m. Children’s event based on the book. Free. Barnes & Noble stores throughout South Florida. stores.barnesandnoble.com/events
Family Pastry Classes & Tour, Saturday, 11-11:45 a.m. Kids 5 and older and parents are invited to tour Fontainebleau’s pastry kitchen and work beside one of Fontainebleau’s pastry chefs on something sweet. Suitable for all skill levels, families can learn baking techniques and enjoy their dessert masterpieces together. Reservations required: email concierge@fontainebleau.com. $20 per person. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. fontainebleau.com/summer
Poverello Pet Pageant, Saturday, 12-5 p.m. See pets compete in areas such as Best Costume, Best Trick, Most Waggiest Tail, Best Pick-Up Dog, Most Obedient, Best Paw Shaker, Best Eyes, Best Bark, Best 6 Legs (Dog & Owner), Owner Look-a-Like and more. Free to attend. Dog registration fees benefit Poverello Food Pantry. Elliott Hall / United Church of Christ Fort Lauderdale, 501 NE 30th St, Fort Lauderdale. poverello.org
Lauderdale Comics Art Show, Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Local artists in various mediums will show off their amazing work inside the store. Free. Lauderdale Comics, 1929 S. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. lauderdalecomics.com
Star Trek Night at Marlins Park, Saturday, 7:10 p.m. Come dressed as your favorite Star Trek character. Ticket package includes a ticket to watch the Marlins take on the Braves and a collector's edition Marlins Star Trek Starfleet Command Badge hat, available for pick-up at the park on a first-come-first-served basis. Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way (NW 16th Avenue), Miami. atmlb.com/2N921HC
Solar Blast Summer Concert, Saturday, 8 p.m. Free concert by California Gwen with Katy Perry & No Doubt tunes. Lawn seating. Young Circle amphitheater, 1 N. Young Circle in Hollywood. hollywoodfl.org
Borowski At Night, Saturday, 8-10 p.m. This is the final Borowski at Night event, when Flamingo Gardens becomes a magical fairytale land filled with the whimsical glass creations of Glasstudio Borowski, which are lit at night. Over 80 glass and metal artworks are illuminated throughout the gardens on this self-guided tour. The night tour is for lights only. Flamingo Gardens’ animals, such as the flamingos, are not accessible to view, and the event does not include Tram Tour or Wray Home Museum. $15; $10 ages 3-11. flamingogardens.org/events.html
Fishing Derby, Sunday, 7-10 a.m. Enjoy breakfast, then help clean the lakes of invasive fish species. Rods and bait are provided. Zoo admission is included with registration. $40-$50. Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. zoomiami.org/
Back to School Bash, Sunday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Annual Blessing of the Teachers and Students followed by lunch, games, scavenger hunts, raffles and a dance party. Free. First Presbyterian Church, 2331 NE 26th Ave., Pompano Beach. pinkpres.org/fpc/home
Junior Aqua Lab, Sunday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn about migrating animals, water properties, phases of the moon, and much more. Activities geared for ages 9-14. Parents must stay on site. Registration required. Free. Manatee Lagoon FPL Eco-Discovery Center, 6000 N Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. visitmanateelagoon.com/event/junior-aqua-lab/
Be Kind to Animals – All Critters Matter, Sunday, 11 a.m. Each Sunday guests are introduced to a featured animal. Free. Sawgrass Nature Center & Wildlife Hospital, 3000 Sportsplex Drive, Coral Springs. sawgrassnaturecenter.org
Oceanside, Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Contemporary jazz station Love 94 presents an array of arts/crafts and commercial business vendors, plus beach-side concessions, restaurants and cafés, a splash fountain and playground for the kids. Free. Great Lawn, Atlantic Boulevard and A1A, Pompano Beach. love94smoothjazz.com/
Artful Learning - Children's Art Class, Sunday, 12:30-2 p.m. Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to come have fun with art and science on the weekends at Manatee Lagoon. Registration required. Parents must stay on site. Free. Manatee Lagoon FPL Eco-Discovery Center, 6000 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. visitmanateelagoon.com
Bark at the Park at Marlins Park, Sunday, 1:10 p.m. Enjoy a baseball game vs. the Braves with your favorite furry friends. Get the stadium early to walk your dog on field level during the pregame Pup Parade. Tickets for guests and their dogs are in Vista Level Reserved. Proceeds support the Humane Society of Greater Miami. Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way (NW 16th Avenue), Miami. atmlb.com/2BIXFG2
Family Day at The Bass Museum of Art, Sunday, 2-4 p.m. A free, monthly IDEAS program created to engage families. Activities include a Design Challenge, action guides for gallery exploration, performances and special guests. Free. The Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. thebass.org/events/family-days
Meet Me At the Park, Sunday, 4-6 p.m. Come meet the neighbors and enjoy time at a local park. Family activities planned every fourth Sunday at Miami-Dade parks. Contact your local park for activity updates. Free. Country Village Park (and other locations), 6550 NW 188 Terrace, Miami. miamidade.gov/parks