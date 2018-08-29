Kids fun for the weekend: Ice skating, Jazz Brunch, food trucks

The Labor Day holiday weekend is here, giving students and families a welcome break from the still-new school routine with lots of opportunity for family fun.

It is the last weekend of several exhibits in South Florida, including Borowski glass at Flamingo Gardens in Davie and the Lion Guard at Miami Children’s Museum. Two film festivals — featuring the Harry Potter films and the Marvel superhero films — also run this weekend.

Palm Beach Zoo has its Kids Free Labor Day promotion, and there is also the Back to School Bash at the Panthers Ice Den, a night at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, a free “Dining With Etikat” book launch and a tiger program at Zoo Miami.

Our picks for top events for families include the following:

The Lion Guard: The Exhibit, through Sunday. Spotlighting important learning areas such as social and self-development, problem solving, creative thinking, and arts and culture, this exhibit takes guests on an adventure through the Pride Lands, where they’ll be inspired to protect the Circle of Life. $15-$20. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org/admission-tickets/

Labor Day fun for families in South Florida »

Food Truck Series, Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m. Bring picnic blankets to the Amphitheater to sample an array of foods and desserts. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. wellingtonfl.gov

Sunset Celebration, Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Over 35 artists and local musicians. Free. Sailfish Marina, 98 Lake Drive, Palm Beach Shores. sailfishmarina.com/sunset-celebration/

Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show, Friday through Monday. Experience Florida's home remodeling industry with a range of products and solutions tailored to Florida. Get design advice and learn from discussion panels with remodeling professionals. Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St, Miami. homeshows.net

Island Water Sports offers free community surf lessons every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. at the store in Deerfield Beach. Instructor Giancarlo Mercado leads groups of up to 150 people with the goal of teaching the necessary skills for students to be able to get up on the board in the water. IWS also offers private lessons and summer camps.

Surf Party at the Library, Friday, 3:30-5 p.m. Ages 4 and up are invited for fun games, live demos, a special StreetWaves movie premier and themed refreshments. This free program will be followed by surf sessions on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the beach, with free surfing lessons for ages 4-24. registration required. Delray Beach Public Library, 100 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. delraylibrary.org

ArtsPark Funtastic Fridays & Movie Night with ‘Mulan,’ Friday, 5-10 p.m. Family fun with a DJ, face painter, games, bounce houses and more until 8 p.m., when the movie “Mulan” begins. Free. ArtsPark at Young Circle in Hollywood. hollywoodfl.org

Nights at the Museum, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Guests of all ages can enjoy extended hours of exploration at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium as well as science crafts, activities, entertainment, exhibits, planetarium shows, and a chance to view the night sky in Palm Beach County's only public observatory. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. $6-$13.95. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org/stem-studio-gems

Festive Friday, 6-8 p.m. Performers and artists come to the Southland Mall’s center court to offer engaging performances. Free. Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Highway, Miami. mysouthlandmall.com

Sunset Celebration, Friday, 6-9 p.m. The last Friday of each month features local bands, happy hour prices, and a variety of local food and arts and crafts vendors. Admission and parking are free. Lake Park Harbor Marina, 105 Lake Shore Drive, West Palm Beach. lakeparkmarina.com

Viernes Culturales, An Arts & Culture Festival, Friday, 7-11 p.m. Arts and music festival on the last Friday of every month in Little Havana. Enjoy music, dancing and food and discover works by local artists and artisans in and around Domino Plaza. Free. Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 15th Avenue, Miami. viernesculturales.org

Out of this Universe Back to School Bash, Friday, 8:30-11 p.m. Live DJ, ice-cream, and skating for $12. Panthers IceDen, 3299 Sportsplex Drive, Coral Springs. panthersiceden.com

Sensory Saturdays: Special Exploration Hours, Saturday, 8-10 a.m. Families affected by the autism spectrum are invited to explore South Florida Science Center and Aquarium 8-10 a.m. before the center opens to the public. Enjoy softened general lighting and decreased noise level and visual stimulation on interactive exhibits. Half-off admission is $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, $6.50 for children 3-12. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. SFScienceCenter.org