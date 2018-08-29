Kids fun for the weekend: Ice skating, Jazz Brunch, food trucks

The Labor Day holiday weekend is here, giving students and families a welcome break from the still-new school routine with lots of opportunity for family fun.
It is the last weekend of several exhibits in South Florida, including Borowski glass at Flamingo Gardens in Davie and the Lion Guard at Miami Children’s Museum. Two film festivals — featuring the Harry Potter films and the Marvel superhero films — also run this weekend.
Palm Beach Zoo has its Kids Free Labor Day promotion, and there is also the Back to School Bash at the Panthers Ice Den, a night at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, a free “Dining With Etikat” book launch and a tiger program at Zoo Miami.
Our picks for top events for families include the following:
The Lion Guard: The Exhibit, through Sunday. Spotlighting important learning areas such as social and self-development, problem solving, creative thinking, and arts and culture, this exhibit takes guests on an adventure through the Pride Lands, where they’ll be inspired to protect the Circle of Life. $15-$20. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org/admission-tickets/
Labor Day fun for families in South Florida »
Food Truck Series, Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m. Bring picnic blankets to the Amphitheater to sample an array of foods and desserts. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. wellingtonfl.gov
Sunset Celebration, Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Over 35 artists and local musicians. Free. Sailfish Marina, 98 Lake Drive, Palm Beach Shores. sailfishmarina.com/sunset-celebration/
Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show, Friday through Monday. Experience Florida's home remodeling industry with a range of products and solutions tailored to Florida. Get design advice and learn from discussion panels with remodeling professionals. Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St, Miami. homeshows.net
Surf Party at the Library, Friday, 3:30-5 p.m. Ages 4 and up are invited for fun games, live demos, a special StreetWaves movie premier and themed refreshments. This free program will be followed by surf sessions on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the beach, with free surfing lessons for ages 4-24. registration required. Delray Beach Public Library, 100 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. delraylibrary.org
ArtsPark Funtastic Fridays & Movie Night with ‘Mulan,’ Friday, 5-10 p.m. Family fun with a DJ, face painter, games, bounce houses and more until 8 p.m., when the movie “Mulan” begins. Free. ArtsPark at Young Circle in Hollywood. hollywoodfl.org
Nights at the Museum, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Guests of all ages can enjoy extended hours of exploration at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium as well as science crafts, activities, entertainment, exhibits, planetarium shows, and a chance to view the night sky in Palm Beach County's only public observatory. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. $6-$13.95. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org/stem-studio-gems
Festive Friday, 6-8 p.m. Performers and artists come to the Southland Mall’s center court to offer engaging performances. Free. Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Highway, Miami. mysouthlandmall.com
Sunset Celebration, Friday, 6-9 p.m. The last Friday of each month features local bands, happy hour prices, and a variety of local food and arts and crafts vendors. Admission and parking are free. Lake Park Harbor Marina, 105 Lake Shore Drive, West Palm Beach. lakeparkmarina.com
Viernes Culturales, An Arts & Culture Festival, Friday, 7-11 p.m. Arts and music festival on the last Friday of every month in Little Havana. Enjoy music, dancing and food and discover works by local artists and artisans in and around Domino Plaza. Free. Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 15th Avenue, Miami. viernesculturales.org
Out of this Universe Back to School Bash, Friday, 8:30-11 p.m. Live DJ, ice-cream, and skating for $12. Panthers IceDen, 3299 Sportsplex Drive, Coral Springs. panthersiceden.com
Sensory Saturdays: Special Exploration Hours, Saturday, 8-10 a.m. Families affected by the autism spectrum are invited to explore South Florida Science Center and Aquarium 8-10 a.m. before the center opens to the public. Enjoy softened general lighting and decreased noise level and visual stimulation on interactive exhibits. Half-off admission is $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, $6.50 for children 3-12. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. SFScienceCenter.org
Home Depot Kids Workshop, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 5-12 can build a field-goal game, then customize it with paint and stickers. Kids must be accompanied by a parent at all times. Crafts come with a free certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Free. Home Depot stores throughout South Florida. homedepot.com
FPL Day at the Museum of Discovery and Science, Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Interactive exhibits and fun trivia experiences, activities at the FPL Storm Center and free liquid-nitrogen-fueled blasts in the FPL Cooling Station. Included with paid admission. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St, Fort Lauderdale. mods.org
Mas Stripez, Saturday through Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Activities in front of the tiger exhibit, buttons for sale and a spin-to-win wheel help promote awareness of tiger conservation and raises money in support of the anti-poaching and human-tiger conflict mitigation efforts in Malaysia and Sumatra. Regular zoo admission is $18.95-$22.95. Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. zoomiami.org
Dining With Etikat Book Launch, Saturday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet Andrea Valfre, author of “Dining With Etikat: An Adventure in Awesome Table Manners” and get a signed copy of your favorite etiquette book. Learn proper protocol, enjoy an interactive manners experience and have your picture taken with Etikat. Free. Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables. RSVP at bit.ly/2wyf6Dj.
Free First Saturday at Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gold Coast Railroad Museum offers free admission the first Saturday of every month. The museum houses 30 historic trains and features a number of interactive displays. Train rides $5-$12. Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami. gcrm.org
Barnes & Noble Storytime, Saturday, 11 a.m. Storytime and activities for kids, based on a different book each week. Free. Barnes & Noble stores throughout South Florida. stores.barnesandnoble.com/events
Creepy Cool Experience, Saturday and Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Go behind the scenes to see some slimy friends eat, touch some scaly friends, or participate in a training session. One adult required with each participant age 15 and under. $30-$35. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. palmbeachzoo.org/creepy-cool-experience
Bites-N-Sips, Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy a variety of food trucks, beer and fun on the lawn. Bring your blankets and chairs and come hungry. Food trucks include Cosmos Ice Cream, Meathead's BBQ, City Wings 305, Jerk It Cuisine, Op-ita, Eggroll Truck, Reggae Beets, Melted Madness, BC Tacos, Savoury Eats Kitchen and Kona Ice. Free. Coral Springs City Hall, 9500, Coral Springs. CoralSprings.org/events
Tamarac Farmer's Market, Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh local and organic produce, local honey, fresh herbs, plants, orchids and flowers of various varieties. Free. Veterans Memorial Park, 7825 Southgate Blvd., Tamarac. tamarac.org
Cupcakes & Shakes Workshop, Sunday, 10-11 a.m. Make Apple Spice Cupcakes with sparkles and strawberry milkshakes. Class designed for kids ages 2-8 and parents to cook together. $28 per child with one caregiver included. Registration required at 305-903-2023; space is limited. Taste Buds Kitchen, 147460 SW 26th St., Miami. tastebudskitchen.com/miamiwest/kids-cooking-classes
Dream Car Classic Car Show, Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The first Sunday of every month. Features dozens of classic cars, trucks and other vehicles. Car registration, $20. Free to view. Downtown Hollywood, 2000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. CobraJoeProductions.com
JM Lexus Sunday Jazz Brunch, Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets to enjoy the smooth sounds of local jazz, art and vendors at Esplanade Park along the Riverwalk in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Well-behaved, leashed pets welcome. goriverwalk.com/1288/suntrust-sunday-jazz-brunch-2
Be Kind to Animals – All Critters Matter, Sunday, 11 a.m. Each Sunday, guests are introduced to a featured animal. Free. Sawgrass Nature Center & Wildlife Hospital, 3000 Sportsplex Drive, Coral Springs. sawgrassnaturecenter.org
Reggae Sundays, Sunday, 2 p.m. Live bands and DJs every Sunday afternoon into the evening. All ages welcome. Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami. thewynwoodyard.com/events
Annual Labor Day Picnic, Monday, 1 p.m. Celebrating organized labor and the Democratic Party. Hear elected officials and candidates. Free and open to the public. Hamburgers, hot dogs and water provided. Bring a dish to share. Bring your own soft drinks. Free. Pompano Beach Community Park, South Pavilion, 820 NE 18th Ave., Pompano Beach. bit.ly/2BZXvKx
Cartoon Ice Skating, Monday, 1-5 p.m. Join us for our annual Labor Day Cartoon Skate at Palm Beach Skate Zone. Dress up as your favorite cartoon character and cool off with ice skating. We will have music, games, prizes and a costume contest. $11 plus $3.50 skate rental. Palm Beach Skate Zone, 8125 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth. pbskatezone.com
Food Trucks at ArtsPark, Monday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Enjoy the fresh air and have a picnic with food purchased from more than 20 food trucks. ArtsPark, One Young Circle, Hollywood. fl-hollywood2.civicplus.com/Calendar.aspx
editor@sfparenting.com, jjhon@sunsentinel.com, 954-574-5316 or Twitter @sfparenting
ALSO