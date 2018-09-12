Kids fun for the weekend: Disney on Ice, birthday parties, cultural fests

Summer is still going strong in South Florida, and events and deals continue throughout September to celebrate (or give families a well-deserved break considering we’re still dealing with highs in the 90s).

Families can enjoy $7 Saturdays at Flamingo Gardens as well as the Kids Free weekend promotion throughout the month at Palm Beach Zoo. The final Sushi & Stroll of the year is also this weekend at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

Much to my kids’ delight, Disney on Ice returns to South Florida this weekend with "Mickey's Search Party," which runs Thursday through Sunday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise and Sept. 27-30 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

Plenty of cultural festivals are also planned, as well as birthday parties for the Pompano Citi Centre carousel and Monkey Joe’s entertainment centers. And if you’re into saving money, the Lolliposh Children’s Consignment Sale in Plantation offers kids clothing and toys at nice, low prices.

Our picks for the top events for South Florida families this weekend include the following:

Disney on Ice presents "Mickey's Search Party," Thursday through Sunday. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse host as Tinker Bell takes audiences on a trip through Captain Hook's treasure map. See Miguel from Disney Pixar’s “Coco,” Elsa and the ice harvesters from “Frozen,” Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” life “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid,” and Moana, plus characters from "Aladdin" and "Toy Story." $16-$70. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise. disneyonice.com/mickeys-search-party?h=1

Courtesy Disney on Ice presents "Mickey's Search Party" Disney on Ice presents "Mickey's Search Party" (Courtesy)

Lolliposh Children’s Consignment Sale, Thursday through Sunday. Shop for baby, maternity and kids clothing, equipment and toys at low, low prices during the semi-annual consignment sale at the Levin Gymnasium at the Soref JCC, 6501 Sunrise Blvd., Plantation. lolliposh.com

Sushi & Stroll Summer Walks, Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Take a self-guided tour through the gardens at sunset and enjoy $3 performances by the taiko drumming group Fushu Daiko, plus Japanese drinks and food, games and museum store shopping. $5-$7. Morikami Museum & Japanese Garden, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. morikami.org/event/sushi-stroll/

Todd Roller /FPG Armando Maura, then 6, of West Palm Beach, sits next to a Buddha statue at the Sushi & Stroll summer walk series at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach. Armando Maura, then 6, of West Palm Beach, sits next to a Buddha statue at the Sushi & Stroll summer walk series at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach. (Todd Roller /FPG)

Carousel Carnival, Friday, 6-8 p.m. Pompano Citi Centre’s carousel is turning 5. Celebrate at a free, family-friendly event with traditional carnival games, free rides on the carousel, face painting, School of Rock performances and a magic show, plus raffles and giveaways. Free. Pompano Citi Centre, 1955 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach. PompanoCitiCentre.com

Marta Mikulan Martin / FPG Pompano Citi Centre's carousel has many Florida creatures. Pompano Citi Centre's carousel has many Florida creatures. (Marta Mikulan Martin / FPG)

Friday Night at the Museum, Friday, 6-9:30 p.m. Parents can enjoy a night out while kids ages 7-10 enjoy exclusive exhibit access, a movie and a fun hands-on science experiment. Pre-registration required. $20-$25. Children’s Science Explorium at Sugar Sand Park Community Center, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. Science Explorium.org

Back to School Success Summit 2018, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free event for middle and high school students and their parents teaches youth about vision and goal setting, organizational and study skills, and stress, peer pressure and self-esteem. Youth also get lunch and goody bags. Parent workshops cover how to communicate effectively, creating a study area, parental involvement, social media and bullying. Free. Lauderdale Lakes Educational & Cultural Center, 3580 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderdale Lakes. bit.ly/2x4K31W

Giving Beautiful Smiles free kids dental event, Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy fun activities for the children, appearances by retired NFL and NBA players, arts and crafts, food for the children, dental tips and free dental services for kids ages 5-13, including screenings and cleanings. No appointments needed; patients seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Free. Beautiful Smiles, 1368 N. University Drive, Plantation. facebook.com/BeautifulSmilesFL/

We Love Our Kids Health & Safety Expo, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn about children’s health, nutrition and safety as well as childhood cancer awareness from groups such as Girl Scouts, Be the Match, Davie Police and Fire Departments and other Broward County agencies. Free. Signature Grand, 6900 State Road, Davie. arielleanackercancerfoundation.org/eventscalendar.html

Hispanic Heritage Festival, Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Enjoy entertainment, bounce house, rock climbing, pony rides, food and domino tournament. Free. Country Village Park, 6550 NW 188th Terrace, Miami. wdna.org/hispanic+heritage+fest/

Haitian Heritage Celebration, Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Enjoy a catered reception, visual and performing arts, keynote speaker and community awards presentation. A children's section includes storytelling, arts and crafts, music, dance and drum parade. Free. Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach. ccpompano.org