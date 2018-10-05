What to do with kids this weekend: Oktoberfests, Boca pumpkin fest, musical 'Madagascar'

Fall festivals continue this weekend at Bedner’s Farm in Boynton Beach and Pinto’s Farm in Miami, and more are joining South Florida’s autumn celebration, including the Boca Raton Pumpkin Patch festival and several Oktoberfests.
Free Home Depot kids workshops are also offered this weekend, as well as “Madagascar - A Musical Adventure” at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and a Florida Day of the Dead Ofrenda Art exhibit opening on Sunday.
Our picks for the best family fun in South Florida this weekend include the following:
Oakland Park Oktoberfest, Friday through Sunday. Enjoy music and dancing, field activities including barrel and stein races, an apple-strudel-eating contest, The Central Bark Dachshund Dash (registration required), authentic German-style and craft beers, Bavarian cuisine, and Oktoberfest trinkets and crafts. $5, age 12 and under free. Free parking nearby with shuttle services. 6-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. oaklandparkfl.gov/228/Oktoberfest
Tunes 'N Trucks, Friday, 6 p.m. Enjoy food trucks starting at 6 p.m. with a Billy Joel tribute band, The Turnstiles, at 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket to the Sunrise Civic Center Amphitheater, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd. Free. sunrisefl.gov/index.aspx?page=550
Friday Night at the Museum, Friday, 6-9:30 p.m. Kids ages 7-10 can be dropped off to enjoy exclusive exhibit access, a movie, and a fun hands-on science experiment. Pre-registration required. $20-$25. Children’s Science Explorium at Sugar Sand Park Community Center, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. scienceexplorium.org
Laser Fridays, Friday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Get ready to rock under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome on the first and third Friday in an event that fuses music from some of the greatest artists of our time with old-school laser light visuals. Check schedule for the music line-up. $8-$10. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org
Movies on the Lawn, Friday, 8 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnics to see “Space Jam” on the Great Lawn, corner of Atlantic and Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach. Free. pompanobeachfl.gov
Once Upon a Baby Expo, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a one-stop shop for resources and support for parents in phases ranging from pregnancy to childbirth to child raising. Mocktails, cocktails and lite bites will be served. Learn more about becoming a parent, mingle with local pediatricians, see new and exciting baby products and meet other parents, plus interactive learning stations on New Parent Boot Camp basics: diapering, swaddling, feeding and traveling. $15-$80. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale. onceuponababyfl.com
ZooRun5K & ZooKidsDash, Saturday, 7:30-10 a.m. Go wild and get healthy at Zoo Miami. All participants receive a race shirt, finisher medal, access to the finish festival and free admission to Zoo Miami on race day. $10-$45. Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd Street, Miami. zoomiami.org/run
Sensory Saturdays: Special Exploration Hours, 8-10 a.m. Experience exhibits without heavy crowds and with softened general lighting and decreased the noise level and visual stimulation where possible. Discount admission: $8.50 for adults, $6.50 for ages 3-12. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org
Home Depot Kids Workshop, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Kids 5-12 are invited to make a model fireboat. Once your project is built, customize it with paint and stickers. Kids must be with a parent or adult at all times. Receive a free certificate, apron and commemorative pin while supplies last. Free. Home Depot stores, throughout South Florida. homedepot.com
Sensory-Friendly Saturdays, 9-10 a.m. Explore the museum in a sensory modified setting with sound and lighting adjustments. Free. Children’s Science Explorium at Sugar Sand Park Community Center, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. scienceexplorium.org
Harvest Festival, Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy free hayrides, a pumpkin patch and free decorating station, themed costume contests, bounce houses, live character interactions, "The Real Pirates of the Caribbean" exhibit, DJ Digital Anarchy, games, crafts and activities, food and more for the whole family. $12.95-$19.95. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org
Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Celebrate all things fall with a pumpkin patch with 2,500 pumpkins, unlimited carnival rides, a cornstalk maze, a dress-your-own scarecrow village, and photo vignettes. $20. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. bocapumpkinpatch.com
Health Fair, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Gregory School of Pharmacy at Palm Beach Atlantic University is hosting its annual health fair at the Rinker Athletic Campus, 3401 Parker Ave. in West Palm Beach. The free event features more than 20 booths offering health information and screenings. pba.edu/gsop-health-fair-18?returnTo=main
Autumn Fest, Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy pony rides, hayrides, face painting, balloon art, arts and crafts, and bubble magic in an event featuring the Robert Is Here Fruit Stand and Farm. $10 adults; $5 kids. Cauly Square Historic Village, 22400 Old Dixie Highway, Miami. facebook.com/events/2000346373357874/
Free First Saturday at Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission to see 30 historic trains and interactive displays. Train rides $6-$12. Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami. gcrm.org
Madagascar - A Musical Adventure: Family Fun Series, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo and the hilarious, plotting for the musical journey of a lifetime. Saturday tickets include free pre-show activities and other surprises. $14-$18. A sensory-friendly showing will be staged Sunday at 1 p.m. for those with special needs. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. browardcenter.org/events/detail/madagascar-a-musical-adventure-family-fun-series
Oktoberfest, Saturday, 12-7 p.m. Admission and parking are free for this event at the German American Social Club. Tickets will be sold at the event to be used for food, beverages, desserts, carnival rides, games and children’s activities. Hear classic Oktoberfest songs played by a professional accordion musician, a DJ spinning both classic and modern hits, and traditional German song and dance performances by more than 200 children. Free. German American Social Club, 11919 SW 56th St., Miami. gipa.org/oktoberfest
“Mommy and Me” @ The Frank! Story Time Hour, Saturday, 12-1 p.m. Kids 8 and under (with an adult) can engage in art activities related to the new exhibition, “Hustle.” Free. The Frank Art Gallery, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. thefrankgallery.org
Sing Miami, Saturday, 2 p.m. The Miami Children's Chorus presents a community sing-along "Do Your Ears Hang Low?" The interactive afternoon features songs for all ages. Free. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. arshtcenter.org
Laudy Local Brewers Oktoberfest, Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Fort Lauderdale’s Hugh Taylor Birch State Park will be transformed into villages with biergartens, festive décor and a tented dining area. The menu features bratwurst, pretzels, grilled chicken and burgers, plus locally brewed beer. Polka dancers will perform sets to traditional German music, plus interactive games such as Barrel Rolling and Beer Races. $10. Park fee of $6 per car. Park & Ocean, 3109 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. bit.ly/2RpdwgK
22nd Annual Dunn's Run, Sunday, 7-10:30 a.m. A 5-mile run/ 5K run and walk through the city of Deerfield Beach which will start and end at the beach to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Kid's Fun Run for ages 3-6. $10-$40. Deerfield Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach. dunnsrun.com/
Sunday Jazz Brunch, Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Listen to the music on three different stages, plus browse vendors and artisans, on the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event, including well-behaved leashed pets. There is plenty of room to set up chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets along the Riverwalk in downtown Fort Lauderdale. fortlauderdale.gov
Family Fun Day: Ofrenda Art Exhibit Opening, Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the Florida Day of the Dead Ofrenda Art exhibit with a shadow puppet show, art activities and a curator's tour of the community “Ofrendas” and art exhibition. Free. Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, 231 SW 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale. facebook.com/events/2022677964418416/
Storybook Character Celebration at ArtServe, Sunday, 2-7 p.m. Come dressed as your favorite storybook character for a free day of fun including a costume contest, reading circle, slime station, games, facepainting, raffles and dancing. Free. ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. artserve.org
Movie Nights, Sunday, 4 p.m. See “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at the Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Shores. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Reserve free tickets online at mtcmiami.org/films.
