What to do with the kids this weekend: Shriek Week, truck fest and Day for Children

Shriek Week, Spookyville and Boo at the Zoo kick off in Palm Beach County this weekend, while the Big Toy & Truck Extravaganza and NSU's Day for Children highlight family fun in Broward County.

Prepare for traffic in downtown Miami on Saturday, as Biscayne Boulevard closes for live car racing as part of the F1 Fan Fest happening this weekend at Bayfront Park. There is also a Seafood Festival and a Hispanic Cultural Festival in Miami-Dade.

And, of course, fall festivals and pumpkin patches continue throughout South Florida.

Our top picks for weekend fun for families include the following:

Freaky Friday, Thursday through Sunday, 7:30 p.m. This classic story about a mother and daughter who magically trade places has been given a contemporary spin with a hilarious new script and a pop-rock score. $47-$60. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. slowburntheatre.org

Boo at the Zoo, Friday through Sunday. Enjoy trick-or-treating for over 150,000 pieces of candy, animal encounters, and costume contests for ages 12 and under. $5-$22.95. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. palmbeachzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo-2018

Free Third Fridays at Miami Children's Museum, Friday, 4-8 p.m. Visitors can roam the museum free of charge. Please leave strollers at home or in the car. Free. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org

Shriek Week's haunted house at Sugar Sand Park

Shriek Week Family-Friendly Halloween Event, Friday and Saturday, 6-11 p.m. Enjoy two weekends of Halloween entertainment for the entire family, featuring an indoor haunted house, an outdoor haunted walk-through, shows, games, train rides, family entertainment and food. A Lite Nite (ages 5-12) is planned for Oct. 25. Reservations are required for the indoor haunted house (ages 7-12); call 561-347-3948 to purchase ($6-$9). Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. sugarsandpark.org/shriek-week

Spookyville, Friday through Sunday. Collect candy, play games and make arts and crafts this weekend, next weekend and Halloween. $10 includes trick-or-treating and kiddie rides. Parking is free. Yesteryear Village, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. southfloridafair.com

Big Toy & Truck Extravaganza, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. View, climb on and operate a fire engine, fire-rescue and ladder trucks, a front loader, SWAT and bomb-squad vehicles, bucket trucks, a school bus, marine patrol boat, electric cart and more. Free. Holiday Park, 1300 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. fortlauderdale.gov/events

Model Train Rides, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Trains depart the station every few minutes for $1.50 per person. Adults must ride with kids under 10, and pregnant women cannot ride. Park admission fee: $1.50 per person. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. livesteamers.org/Schedule.html

Pompano Beach Brazilian Festival, Saturday and Sunday. Iconic international stars, 200 exhibitors, food vendors, arts and crafts, kids’ zone, performances, parade, rides, samba dancing, drum performances and local bands. $5-$8. Pompano Beach Community Park, 850 NE 18 Ave, Pompano Beach. BrazilianFestPompano.org

South Florida Seafood Festival, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy Caribbean beats, family fun zones, mojito bars, wine lounges, and more than 25 seafood vendors. $8-$22. Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne. bit.ly/2pXAtLe

Giggle, Giggle, Quack: Family Fun, Saturday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. When the farmer's away, the animals will play in this hilarious sequel to the barnyard blockbuster “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type.” $14-18. Tickets include free pre-show crafts and a post-show treat from Hoffman’s Chocolates. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St. aventuracenter.org

Getty Images See the 100-foot flying squid, 30-foot flying scuba man, giant parafoils. 30-foot flying Nemo fish, 150-foot flying rainbow and more at Haulover Park in Miami. See the 100-foot flying squid, 30-foot flying scuba man, giant parafoils. 30-foot flying Nemo fish, 150-foot flying rainbow and more at Haulover Park in Miami. (Getty Images)

Kitetober Kite Festival, Saturday, noon-5 p.m. See the 100-foot flying squid, 30-foot flying scuba man, giant parafoils. 30-foot flying Nemo fish, 150-foot flying rainbow and more. Fly your kite alongside the demonstrations and enjoy kite-flying competitions for kids and adults. Free. Haulover Park Marina, 10800 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour. skywardkites.com/kite-festivals/

Coral Gables Hispanic Cultural Festival, Saturday and Sunday, noon-9 p.m. Enjoy art, culture, live dances/folkloric performances and musical acts, vendors, food, bounce houses and kids’ activities. Free. Between Biltmore Way and LeJeune Road in Coral Gables. gableshispanicfestival.com/

Amazing Bees Festival, Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Event showcases bees and provides information and education on the subject, plus face painting, glitter, yoga, inflatable bounce houses, clowns, stilt walkers and more for ages 2-12. $15. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. amazingbeesfestival.com