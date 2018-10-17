What to do with the kids this weekend: Shriek Week, truck fest and Day for Children

Shriek Week, Spookyville and Boo at the Zoo kick off in Palm Beach County this weekend, while the Big Toy & Truck Extravaganza and NSU's Day for Children highlight family fun in Broward County.
Prepare for traffic in downtown Miami on Saturday, as Biscayne Boulevard closes for live car racing as part of the F1 Fan Fest happening this weekend at Bayfront Park. There is also a Seafood Festival and a Hispanic Cultural Festival in Miami-Dade.
And, of course, fall festivals and pumpkin patches continue throughout South Florida.
Our top picks for weekend fun for families include the following:
Freaky Friday, Thursday through Sunday, 7:30 p.m. This classic story about a mother and daughter who magically trade places has been given a contemporary spin with a hilarious new script and a pop-rock score. $47-$60. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. slowburntheatre.org
Boo at the Zoo, Friday through Sunday. Enjoy trick-or-treating for over 150,000 pieces of candy, animal encounters, and costume contests for ages 12 and under. $5-$22.95. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. palmbeachzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo-2018
Free Third Fridays at Miami Children's Museum, Friday, 4-8 p.m. Visitors can roam the museum free of charge. Please leave strollers at home or in the car. Free. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org
Shriek Week Family-Friendly Halloween Event, Friday and Saturday, 6-11 p.m. Enjoy two weekends of Halloween entertainment for the entire family, featuring an indoor haunted house, an outdoor haunted walk-through, shows, games, train rides, family entertainment and food. A Lite Nite (ages 5-12) is planned for Oct. 25. Reservations are required for the indoor haunted house (ages 7-12); call 561-347-3948 to purchase ($6-$9). Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. sugarsandpark.org/shriek-week
Spookyville, Friday through Sunday. Collect candy, play games and make arts and crafts this weekend, next weekend and Halloween. $10 includes trick-or-treating and kiddie rides. Parking is free. Yesteryear Village, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. southfloridafair.com
Big Toy & Truck Extravaganza, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. View, climb on and operate a fire engine, fire-rescue and ladder trucks, a front loader, SWAT and bomb-squad vehicles, bucket trucks, a school bus, marine patrol boat, electric cart and more. Free. Holiday Park, 1300 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. fortlauderdale.gov/events
Model Train Rides, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Trains depart the station every few minutes for $1.50 per person. Adults must ride with kids under 10, and pregnant women cannot ride. Park admission fee: $1.50 per person. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. livesteamers.org/Schedule.html
Pompano Beach Brazilian Festival, Saturday and Sunday. Iconic international stars, 200 exhibitors, food vendors, arts and crafts, kids’ zone, performances, parade, rides, samba dancing, drum performances and local bands. $5-$8. Pompano Beach Community Park, 850 NE 18 Ave, Pompano Beach. BrazilianFestPompano.org
South Florida Seafood Festival, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy Caribbean beats, family fun zones, mojito bars, wine lounges, and more than 25 seafood vendors. $8-$22. Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne. bit.ly/2pXAtLe
Giggle, Giggle, Quack: Family Fun, Saturday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. When the farmer's away, the animals will play in this hilarious sequel to the barnyard blockbuster “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type.” $14-18. Tickets include free pre-show crafts and a post-show treat from Hoffman’s Chocolates. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St. aventuracenter.org
Kitetober Kite Festival, Saturday, noon-5 p.m. See the 100-foot flying squid, 30-foot flying scuba man, giant parafoils. 30-foot flying Nemo fish, 150-foot flying rainbow and more. Fly your kite alongside the demonstrations and enjoy kite-flying competitions for kids and adults. Free. Haulover Park Marina, 10800 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour. skywardkites.com/kite-festivals/
Coral Gables Hispanic Cultural Festival, Saturday and Sunday, noon-9 p.m. Enjoy art, culture, live dances/folkloric performances and musical acts, vendors, food, bounce houses and kids’ activities. Free. Between Biltmore Way and LeJeune Road in Coral Gables. gableshispanicfestival.com/
Amazing Bees Festival, Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Event showcases bees and provides information and education on the subject, plus face painting, glitter, yoga, inflatable bounce houses, clowns, stilt walkers and more for ages 2-12. $15. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. amazingbeesfestival.com
F1 Fan Fest, Saturday and Sunday, starting at noon. See Formula 1 cars racing through downtown Miami on a tailor-made course, plus enjoy the race-related festivities at Bayfront Park and see the Formula 1 qualifying runs and races streamed on a giant screen. See helicopter aerobatics and the Red Bull Airforce both days, and concerts by Silk City, Diplo and others starting at 7:30 p.m. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. formula1.com/en/toolbar/festivals.html
Nationwide Kids’ Book Hangout, Saturday, 2 p.m. A nationwide program for young readers grades 1-6 to discover and talk about books with fun games, activities and giveaways. Free. Barnes & Noble stores throughout South Florida. bn.com/bnhangout
Day for Children Health Fair, Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages 15 and younger and their families are invited to a day of health screenings, information and fun on NSU’s campus, 3301 College Ave., Davie. Enjoy games, crafts, food, health and vision screenings and more. Free. Nova Southeastern University, 8585 SW 124th Ave, Davie. bit.ly/2PFCA1I
Pumpkin Patch Family Fun Day, Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Broward Health Coral Springs invites families to pick up a free pumpkin while enjoying free snacks, games, crafts, animal-petting stations, face painting, health and safety information, a fall photo station and Sparky’s Fire House. There will also be food trucks and tours of ambulance, fire truck and police-command vehicles. Costumes are encouraged. Broward Health Coral Springs, front lawn, 3000 Coral Hills Drive. Free with registration at BrowardHealth.org/PumpkinDay or 954-759-7400.
Savor the Notes Jazz Brunch, Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy live music, mimosas, brunch items and local vendors. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged; well-behaved dogs welcome. Free. Coral Springs City Hall, 9500 W. Sample Road. CoralSprings.org/savor
Free Arts Family Day: Glowing Slime, Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Awaken your inner scientist and make spooktacular slime. The science-filled lesson explains how to create slime by cross-linking different kinds of polymers and explores blending different activators with glue to create all kinds of slime for guests to take home. Also enjoy free admission to the galleries at the Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, 1650 Harrison St. 954-921-3274 or artandculturecenter.org
Opera Day with Palm Beach Opera, Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Kids in grades pre-K to fifth can join the Palm Beach Opera in an interactive sing-along storytelling experience followed by an art activity. Free. Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-868-7703 or wpbcitylibrary.org
Sunday on the Waterfront, Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Enjoy Ultimate Def Leppard and Absolute Queen in this family-friendly concert. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. Free. Meyer Amphitheater, 105 Evernia St., West Palm Beach. bit.ly/28YmFds
