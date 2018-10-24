What to do with the kids this weekend: Spooky, sweet fun for families

Halloween is almost here, and the weekend is full of spooky, sweet fun for families in South Florida.
Some of my favorite events of the season are happening Saturday, including the Haunted Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash in Boynton Beach, the Tradewinds Park Fall Fest in Coconut Creek and Trick or Treat Down Main Street in Doral.
The Frost Museum of Science has a new event — Spooky Science Monster Mash — that makes learning fun, and comic stores throughout South Florida are giving away free comic books in the Halloween Comic Fest.
The pumpkin patches and harvest festivals continue Sunday, along with a Ukulele Fest — celebrating the cute little guitar-like instruments — in Hollywood.
South Florida Parenting’s editor picks for the weekend include the following:
Monkey Joe’s Halloween, Thursday, 3-6:30 p.m. Celebrate Halloween at Monkey Joe’s Coral Springs with $7 admission. Win a grand-prize party in the costume contest, plus enjoy a dance party, coloring and giveaways. Pizza and ice cream cups will be $1. Monkey Joe’s, 10301-B Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs. monkeyjoes.com/locations/coral-springs
Get a full list of family Halloween events here »
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic, Thursday and Friday, 6 p.m. Magician extraordinaire Justin visits Sesame Street to put on a magic show for the whole neighborhood. Watsco Center at the University of Miami, 1245 Dauer Drive, Coral Gables. sesamestreetlive.com
Freaky Friday, Thursday through Sunday, 7:30 p.m. The classic story about a mother and daughter who magically trade places has been given a contemporary spin with a hilarious new script and a pop/rock score. $47-$60. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. slowburntheatre.org
Trick or Treat with the Animals, Friday, 5-7 p.m. Pass out treats to the dogs, play with puppies, play carnival games, kid's silent auction, pizza, face painting, costume contest and more. $0.50-$10. Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale. humanebroward.com
Night-Out Against Crime and Halloween Safety Day, Friday, 5-9 p.m. Meet with officers and Lauderhill officials as they highlight safety awareness and crime prevention, plus police and firefighter demonstrations, child safety seat inspections, free child I.D. cards, food, games and a haunted house. Free. Sadkin Center, 1176 NW 42nd Way, Lauderhill. lauderhill-fl.gov
ArtsPark Movie Night featuring “Coco,” Friday, 8 p.m. Come at 5 p.m. to enjoy music, inflatables and more, then stay for the free movie on the lawn at Young Circle Amphitheater, 1 Young Circle, Hollywood. If watching a movie outside isn’t your thing, the Cinemark theater in Davie is bringing “Coco” back to the big screen for one night only.
Halloween Trick or Treat, Friday, 6 p.m. Enjoy a kids costume parade, haunted house, food & drinks, creepy-crawly performances, candy and giveaways. Free. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay. smdcac.org/events/free-halloween-trick-or-treat-2018
Spooky Science Night at the Museum, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Come dressed in our best costume for treats and prize giveaways, plus candy corn catapults, Electrons show, Vampire Science Lab, Haunted Dino Safari and mini fun house, LED Origami Bats and Night Sky viewing. $10.95-$14.95. Fright Light Laser Show $3-$5. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org
Witches of Delray Ride, Saturday, 7:30-11:30 a.m. The charity ride takes witches through historic downtown Delray, Atlantic Avenue, A1A and ends at the Delray Beach Green Market, where there are contests for best decorated bike, best witch costume and more. $25 - $30. Delray Beach City Hall, 100 NW First Ave., Delray Beach. witchesofdelray.eventbrite.com
Tradewinds Park Fall Festival, Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy model steam train rides, hayrides, car show, fall games and crafts, bounce houses, interaction with farm animals, barn tours, farm tours and demonstrations, food trucks and a circa-1915 costume contest. Fees for activities. Park admission $1.50 per person. Tradewinds Park & Stables, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. broward.org/parks
PAMMoween, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Participate in an eerie gallery scavenger hunt and catch a screening of “Hocus Pocus.” Outside on the terrace, little ghouls and goblins can enjoy Halloween-themed art-making activities. Come in costume for trick-or-treating and free museum admission (no masks). Free. Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. pamm.org/calendar/2018/10/pammoween
Repticon West Palm Beach Reptile & Exotic Animal Show, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and giveaways. $10, ages 5-12, $5. South Florida Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. repticon.com/florida/west-palm-beach/
Trick or Treat Down Main Street, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy a free scavenger hunt filled with candy, fun activities and giveaways throughout the shops at Downtown Doral. The fun will continue inside the Downtown Doral Wizarding World, a themed event space complete with extravagant décor, a DJ, games, and a magic show. $5 for Wizarding World; adults free with paying children. Downtown Doral, 8500 NW 52nd St, Doral. bit.ly/2z1d5AA
Spooky Science Monster Mash, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Bone-chilling science experiments and creepy, cool encounters throughout the day. Costumes encouraged. $17-$29. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org/event/spooky-science/
Trick or Treat Trails, Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Kids of all ages are invited to explore the Trick or Treat Trail at Deerfield Island Park. Visit the Mad Scientist Lab and try to figure out what's cooking in the Crazy Chef's Kitchen. Stop by the Creature Feature Station. Free ferry to island. $8 donation includes water bottle and candy. Board ferry at Sullivan Park, 1700 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach. info@friendsofdip.org
We Bought a Zoo, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Bring seating for the outdoor screening of the PG-rated 2011 film. Free. Canyon Amphitheater, 8802 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach. discover.pbcgov.org/parks/
Halloween Family Boo Bash, Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Trick-or-treating, face painting, balloon art, tattoos, crafts, pony rides, petting zoo, magic mirror photo booth, costume contest for ages 12 and under, a magic show and DJ. $5. Cauley Square Historic Railroad Village, 22400 Old Dixie Highway, Miami. caulelysquare.com
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest by Peggy Adams, Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dress up your pet and enter them in the contest. Registration opens at 11 a.m. and the contest begins at noon. $5 entry donation. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. cityplace.com/howloween/
Mega-Book Fair, Sunday, 12-4 p.m. Shop a large selection of children’s and adult fiction, non-fiction and art books as well as CDs and DVDs. Bags of books $5, or $3 for teachers. Stirling Road Branch Library, 3151 Stirling Road in Hollywood. 954-357-7550
Ukulele Fest, Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Learn to play the Ukulele, listen to others or just watch and have some fun. Seasoned players will share tips and encourage beginners. Please bring a Ukulele if you have one. Pavilion 4 at T.Y. Park, 3300 N. Park Road in Hollywood. 954-816-8269
editor@sfparenting.com, jjhon@sunsentinel.com, 954-574-5316 or Twitter @sfparenting
ALSO