$7 Saturdays in September at Flamingo Gardens

Special Saturday pricing and Baby Flamingo storytimes are planned at Flamingo Gardens in Davie during the month of September.

Admission is only $7 for ages 3 and older on Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29. (Regular admission is $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for ages 3-12.) The gardens are open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those Saturdays, and the narrated tram tour will be included with admission. There will also be $7 specials in the gifts shop, and $7 combo meals at the Flamingo Cafe and Tropical Marketplace.

Baby Flamingo storytimes are scheduled Sept. 6, 10, 20 and 27 from ​11 a.m. to noon. Visitors can enjoy a story about flamingos, a flamingo-related craft and a trip to the Flamingo Pond to see the newest member of the flamboyance, baby Jane.

Adults must accompany their children during storytime, which meets at the Childrens Garden (behind the Gallery).

